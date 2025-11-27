Who is Dr Kay in Stranger Things Season 5? Linda Hamilton's role explained; how does she tie in with Upside Down

The long-awaited Stranger Things season 5 is finally here, and fans were excited to see a new guest star make an appearance. In the latest season, Linda Hamilton appears as a mysterious new character named Dr. Kay. Who is Dr Kay in Stranger Things Season 5(REUTERS)

She is not the first major guest star to make an appearance on the show. Other such actors include Sean Astin, Robert Englund, and Cary Elwes. But Hamilton’s character might be the most intriguing one yet.

SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 AHEAD!

Who is Dr Kay?

Linda plays a government agent leading an investigation into the events unfolding in Hawkins. Her character is similar to that of Dr Martin Brenner in the previous season, but Dr Kay is part of the military hierarchy.

“She’s hyper-intelligent and intimidating,” series creator Matt Duffer told Empire earlier. “She’s a scientist, but if she needs to, she can get into a fight and shoot a gun.”

Linda Hamilton grabbed the attention of the world through her role in the famous action thriller Terminator. Now, in this new role, she is an antagonist for Mike. The Duffer brothers added that “there was that paternal quality that Brenner had. Dr Kay has none of those feelings. She really views her just as a weapon that needs to be acquired.”

Stranger Things Season 5

After a wait of three years, Stranger Things has returned with its final season, and fans can’t get enough of it. The first four episodes of the final season have premiered on Netflix, and now the series takes a break and returns with three more episodes for Christmas on December 25. The series finale will air on New Year's Eve.

The show is now centered on the demogorgon that abducted Holly Wheeler, and is being tracked by Eleven, and Hopper. But the rescuers end up trapped in the Upside Down even as Vecna is trying to enter the real world.

The final seasons started on a somewhat placid note, with the first four episodes having the kids mainly sitting around and speculating. However, the action is full throttle now, and the arrival of Hamilton’s character has made the action all the more arresting. Fans can’t wait for the next episode.