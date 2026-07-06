Who is Jamal Thomas and where is he now? Inside the shocking 2017 murder seen in Netflix's Worst Neighbor Ever

Netflix’s new true crime documentary ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ has put the case of Jamal Thomas back in the public consciousness. The third episode in the docuseries titled “Fear thy Neighbor” canvasses the story of Thomas.

Jamal Thomas serves sentence (Inside CCA/Flickr)

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The incident is spectacular because of how easily it could have been prevented if a little more attention was paid to the developments that preceded it. Thomas committed a first-degree murder, and even though there were ample signs that it was coming, they were brushed off by officials.

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What Did Jamal Thomas Do?

Couple Miles and Melina Armstead moved up to Eastmont Hills neighborhood in Oakland, California in 2017. They brought with them 3 kids from their previous relationships. But they had no idea what waited for them at their new house.

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{{^usCountry}} Jamal Thomas lived at the garage behind his parent’s house, who were neighbors to Miles and Melina Armstead. His parents, Patricia and Walter Thomas, welcomed the new couple and were soon friends with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jamal Thomas lived at the garage behind his parent’s house, who were neighbors to Miles and Melina Armstead. His parents, Patricia and Walter Thomas, welcomed the new couple and were soon friends with them. {{/usCountry}}

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Jamal and the couple's other son, Walter Jr., were also friendly with the couple initially, often doing odd chores for Miles and Melina. But after years of living there, Patricia and Walter were being evicted, since the owner of their rented place intended on selling it. As things now started to go south, Jamal ended up squatting at the place.

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But that soon turned into aa nightmare for the couple and their three kids. Seemingly under the influence, Jamal often complained about the noise by the dog in the Armstead house next door. It then escalated to harassing them, banging on their door every night and then to breaking windows.

This was around the time that Melina found out that she was pregnant, which led to them installing panic alarms at the house. They even alerted the local authorities about the situation, but Jamal seemingly manipulated the authorities. The police overlooked this incident since the crime rates in that area were high.

Then, the sky broke down on the couple. As Melina prepared to welcome her baby, they decided to leave for good and move out. But as Miles was still settling things at the old house Jamal went up to Miles and shot him dead.

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Neighbors identified Jamal Thomas as the shooter, and he was arrested at a motel more than seven hours after the shooting.

Where is Jamal Thomas now?

In 2024, Jamal Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions. He is subject to life imprisonment with possible parole after 28 years and 8 months.

Miles's family eventually received a $2.4 million settlement. The police and probation departments involved in the case declined to be interviewed for the documentary.