Brandi Reynolds murder motive: Why was NC postal worker killed? Suspect's ‘significant criminal record’ revealed
Brandi Reynolds, a longtime postal worker and mother of two, was kidnapped and murdered by William Durham while she was delivering mail.
Brandi Reynolds, a longtime postal worker and mother of two, was kidnapped and murdered while delivering mail in North Carolina. Her two daughters were left orphaned, her husband having died in a car accident in December.
The 35-year-old was found dead following a call for help to authorities in Hays, North Carolina, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, according to NBC News.
“I can confirm that Brandi Reynolds was delivering mail on her route when the incident occurred,” U.S. Postal Inspector Michael Martel said.
Brandi Reynolds murder motive
Reynolds was allegedly killed by William Craig Durham, 56, of the community of Roaring River. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder by prosecutors in Wilkes County. He was arrested on the day of the murder, and remained in Wilkes County Jail on Tuesday, according to a third-party inmate information service used by the county.
While the exact motive for the murder is unclear, we do know that Durham allegedly restrained Reynolds and removed "the victim from one place to another without the consent of the victim, according to an arrest report obtained by the Charlotte Observer. He shot Reynolds dead.
Also Read | Who is William Durham? All about man accused of kidnapping, killing North Carolina postal worker Brandi Reynolds
A warrant filed in district court claimed that Durham committed kidnapping “by unlawfully restraining the victim, removing the victim from one place to another without the consent of the victim.” It added that Durham carried out the alleged kidnapping “for the purpose of terrorizing” Reynolds and “doing serious bodily injury” to her.
Durham has a “significant criminal record,” district court Judge Robert J. Crumpton said, ordering that he remain in custody without bond. State prison records showed that Durham previously served time for second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and possession of a gun by a felon, among other offenses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More