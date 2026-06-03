Who is Kitty in Euphoria? Meet Anna Van Patten as Season 3 comes to an end

In the new season of Euphoria, the makers have introduced several new characters and Kitty is one of the latest. She is played by Anna Van Patten and is a stripper at the Silver Slipper club, and her arrival adds another tense thread to Rue Bennett’s already unstable world.

Kitty’s role in the plot

Anna Van Patten's Kitty seen with Sydney Sweeney's character in Euphoria.(X/@euphoriabrnews)

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Kitty is introduced as a new dancer at the Silver Slipper. She makes her first appearance in season 3 episode 4, "Kitty Likes to Dance". Kitty quickly becomes a character fans notice because her scenes add more danger around Rue’s storyline.

She arrives as the replacement for Angel (Priscilla Delgado), the former stripper ran away from rehab. Her first day as the stripper takes a dark turn as Alamo and his employees arrange a disturbing private session between her and the guests.

Anna Van Patten’s background

Anna Van Patten is also known for her work in Gossip Girl and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Also Read | Who is Bishop in Euphoria? Meet the iconic character played by Darrell Britt-Gibson

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{{^usCountry}} In a Hollywood Reporter interview, Van Patten talked about her role. "I had never been to a strip club in my life," she said. "But I've always wanted to try pole dancing so when I got the call back, I started taking pole-dancing lessons. I think I kind of manifested the part with those lessons." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Hollywood Reporter interview, Van Patten talked about her role. "I had never been to a strip club in my life," she said. "But I've always wanted to try pole dancing so when I got the call back, I started taking pole-dancing lessons. I think I kind of manifested the part with those lessons." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "And then, when I heard that I got the part, I was in Budapest, so I went to one club there and tried to ask the girls questions. There was a language barrier, but I got a lot of inspiration." Why fans are talking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "And then, when I heard that I got the part, I was in Budapest, so I went to one club there and tried to ask the girls questions. There was a language barrier, but I got a lot of inspiration." Why fans are talking {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans reacted quickly after Kitty’s debut aired. On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “Kitty feels like a character who is there for a reason and not just background.” Another on X posted, “Anna Van Patten made Kitty memorable in one scene.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans reacted quickly after Kitty’s debut aired. On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “Kitty feels like a character who is there for a reason and not just background.” Another on X posted, “Anna Van Patten made Kitty memorable in one scene.” {{/usCountry}}

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The interest also reflects how Euphoria uses smaller characters to push the story forward. Kitty’s scenes place her near the club, near Alamo’s world, and near the danger that keeps building around Rue.

Kitty has been a new but notable part of season 3. Anna Van Patten’s arrival has given the show another character fans are watching closely.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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