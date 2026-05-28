Who is Tombstone? The Spider-Man villain taking over amid Marvel's Spider-Noir craze

If you have been watching Spider-Noir on Prime Video and wondering who the intimidating, hard-skinned character Lonnie is, that is Tombstone, one of Spider-Man's most enduring villains, and he is having quite a moment right now.

Spider-Noir has brought Tombstone back into the spotlight.(X/ @SpiderMan_Newz)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tombstone, whose real name is Lonnie Lincoln, first appeared in the 1987 comic Web of Spider-Man #36, created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, according to Polygon. In the comics, he is typically portrayed as an albino African American gangster who got into crime early, extorting fellow students for protection money back in high school. He also has a long-running grudge against journalist Joseph Robertson, a former classmate who once tried to expose his crimes, a relationship that several adaptations have leaned into heavily.

In the original comics, Tombstone was first shown as a huge and intimidating man without any superpowers. Later, he gained super strength and almost indestructible skin after being exposed to an experimental gas created by Oscorp. Besides fighting Spider-Man, he has also been a major enemy of Daredevil and The Punisher.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His nickname comes from his pale skin, which is as hard as rock and his violent reputation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His nickname comes from his pale skin, which is as hard as rock and his violent reputation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Spider-Noir review: Weirdly charming Nicolas Cage is cherry on top in fun, vintage whodunnit disguised as superhero show How is Tombstone different in Spider-Noir and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Spider-Noir review: Weirdly charming Nicolas Cage is cherry on top in fun, vintage whodunnit disguised as superhero show How is Tombstone different in Spider-Noir and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tombstone's latest live-action appearance is in Spider-Noir on Prime Video, where he is played by Abraham Popoola. The show is set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression. This version looks different from the comics, Popoola's own skin tone is used instead of the character's classic albinism and his toughness is shown through hardened growths along his skin, per Slash Film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tombstone's latest live-action appearance is in Spider-Noir on Prime Video, where he is played by Abraham Popoola. The show is set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression. This version looks different from the comics, Popoola's own skin tone is used instead of the character's classic albinism and his toughness is shown through hardened growths along his skin, per Slash Film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tombstone first appears in Episode 2 of Spider-Noir when reporter Robbie Robertson is investigating a Hooverville settlement. In Episode 3, police attack the residents and Lonnie reveals his powers as his skin becomes tough enough to withstand hits from police clubs. He joins forces with Sandman to protect the people living there.

However, Robbie’s editor twists the story and makes Tombstone and Sandman look like dangerous monsters instead of protectors. The show gives a different spin to the characters by turning two classic Spider-Man villains into unlikely heroes. Actor Abraham Popoola described his version of Tombstone as more grounded and connected to “something nefarious,” according to Polygon.

In the Disney Plus animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Lonnie Lincoln which is voiced by Eugene Byrd, begins as one of the most popular kids in school. He joins a gang to protect his younger brother, but slowly loses control of his normal life. Later, he gains super strength and nearly indestructible skin after exposure to a gas created by Otto Octavius. By the end of Season 1, Lonnie fully embraces his dark side and becomes the leader of the 110th Street Gang.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Mackenzie Shirilla’s chilling accusation against boyfriend surfaces after fatal crash: ‘You tried to kill me’

Will Tombstone appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Reports suggest that Tombstone will also appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with rapper and actor Marvin Jones III who is also known as Krondon and is expected to play the live-action version.

Jones previously voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to several reports, the upcoming movie is expected to feature several Spider-Man villains including Scorpion, Tarantula and Boomerang. Reddit rumors cited by Polygon suggest Tombstone could be helping break villains out of prison as part of a plan to take control of New York’s criminal underworld.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON