Why Tabbar actor Paramvir Singh Cheema almost had to quit acting amid pandemic

But things are looking up now as Paramvir Singh Cheema is riding high on the success of his new web outing Tabbar.
Paramvir Singh Cheema is known for the his role in web series, Tabbar.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

The pandemic has been tough for the entertainment industry and more so for young actors like Paramvir Singh Cheema who shifted to Mumbai from Punjab to pursue his acting dreams.

“I was very depressed throughout this pandemic, I used to worry whether things will ever workout for me or I will have to shift back to Punjab from Mumbai permanently because of Covid. I did move back for a few months,” he reveals.

The actor says last year he wasn’t sure if he would ever find work again.

“That was very difficult. Our intention is to work every day and when that happens you start realising that things are on right track and just then the pandemic hit. At first I thought it is just a matter of days, we all thought that but then lockdown happened. I had to leave the place that I rented in Mumbai and go back to where I came from because of the lack of work and uncertainty,” he shares.

But things are looking up now as Cheema is riding high on the success of his new web outing Tabbar.

“I am flying that everyone is saying such good things about my character. I am getting so many calls and messages. They all are loving my character. I am happy that even with the Covid situation, I could do a great work,” he says.

On how he got the web series, the actor says that it was during his time away from Mumbai when he had left the city hopelessly, that he got a call for audition for the role.

“I am from a farming background and I was at the Farmer’s protest when I got the call from the casting director. I sent my audition from there and shared with the casting person. And when I got the call, I saw a ray of hope. I think it proves that hard work pays off. We just have to keep the hustle on,” he ends.

