Why the OTT actor tag does not bother Mithila Palkar

The fact that actors are categorized is not new and Mithila Palkar agrees that with the advent of the digital medium, the new category off OTT actors have also come to the fore. However, the actor does not look at this sort of branding as a minus in terms of opportunities coming her way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Known for her OTT projects such as Little Things, Chopsticks and Tribhanga, she says, “It is kind of a label but it isn’t a limited definition. Right now that is from where they map you and they map your journey from. It is like you are from the OTT but it does not stop you there. That is the beauty of the times that we are in right now. Despite being a film actor, theatres actor, TV actor or OTT actor, you are still everywhere. It is a good peg for a reminder that you have seen this girl here but that does not limit opportunities.”

And this opening up of the entertainment industry in the recent times has made it easier for actors to navigate and get myriad opportunities, according to the 28-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are playing the same ground now, all of us. So Saif Ali Khan did the first Indian original series… that says a lot,” she asserts.

Palkar, who has predominantly worked in the web space and in fact dabbled with the medium when it was still in its nascent stage, says that for her it was a no-brainer to take up OTT projects back then.

“For me the priority was always to be a good actor. The opportunity was important, and the platform wasn’t. I just wanted to start and lap up and take up any opportunity that came to me,” she says.

The actor was recently was seen in the last season of Little Things and also sang a song in it, and she attributes the show for all good things that has come her way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This was one of the few things that happened and I was more than happy to be acting, and it is such a lovely journey. The love is always overwhelming but in a nice way. I am always grateful for all the love and support we have got over the years. It is also sad for us that we also will not be able to revisit the characters again because we have been doing this for the last four years. We have not only grown as people but also as artistes. It is a mixed feeling, now it is time to look forward for the big things,” shares Palkar, who is currently shooting for a Telugu film.