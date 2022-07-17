Koffee With Karan accused of plagiarism, writer says Karan Johar show ‘lifted’ their work for segment in recent episode

Popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, has faced accusations of plagiarism and using content without giving due credit. A social media user posted on social media that the show’s recent episode, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, used content they had created without their permission or any credit. The portion in question was part of a segment where the two actors were asked to guess films in a quiz hosted by Karan Johar. Also read: Karan Johar accepts Koffee with Karan is 'cringe binge'

The second episode of Koffee With Karan’s season 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday evening with Sara and Janhvi as guests. During one of the segments of the episodes, host Karan Johar pitted them against each other in a game where they had to guess films based on badly described plots. One of the questions Karan asked had his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s plot described as, “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny".

On Friday, writer-journalist Manya Lohit Ahuja shared that bit of video from the episode on Twitter, along with an article she had written for iDiva in 2020, which contained the exact same question. The article titled ‘Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the help of these badly explained plots’ included the K3G question, verbatim. Sharing the post on both Instagram and Twitter, Manya wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

She then tagged Karan Johar, Star World, Disney+ Hotstar and Shreemi Verma, who is part of the show’s creative team. Her Instagram caption further read, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.” Many people responded to the posts tagging Karan and urging them to give credit for the segment. Hindustan Times also reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for a comment. However, there was no response from the platform till Sunday night.

The scene in question was from K3G and featured Hrithik Roshan and Farida Jalal. Both Janhvi and Sara, however, failed to guess it correctly. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The previous six seasons of the talk show had aired on Star World.

