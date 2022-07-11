Karan Johar accepts Koffee with Karan is 'cringe binge': 'I'm not taking my show seriously, why are you'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken about his chat show Koffee with Karan and called it 'cringe binge' and 'guilty pleasure viewing'. In a new interview, Karan said that though viewers will watch the show, they will also criticise it. Karan added that he has been criticised for the show over the years and added that he doesn't take it seriously. He also asked why the audience took it seriously either.(Also Read | Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were a couple, says Koffee With Karan's couch ‘manifested’ it)

Karan Johar is the host of Koffee with Karan which debuted on November 19, 2004. The show has aired for six seasons since then. It also won an Indian Television Academy Award in 2007 for Best Talk Show and Best Talk Show Anchor for Karan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan said, "Everything that is fun and frivolous always overshadows the intent and real. So I've learned it. I've learned to feel like, 'Yeah, it is a cringe binge. It is a guilty pleasure viewing. Its timepass. It's frivolous; call it what you want, as long as you watch it'. If in between that, you found some intensity and you focused on those words which are non-controversial, and non-sensational, then that's great. I consider a huge upside but I'm not expecting it because I know, just like my movies, as a filmmaker, I don't I'm not taken really seriously by the intellectuals, and even people who watch television will find this a guilty pleasure. Everyone will watch it but they will criticize."

He added, "I've been criticized for doing the show for so many years. So many blames and things have been attributed to me that 'This happened because of the show; that happened because of it'. If I am not taking my own show seriously, why are you taking it? It's a chat show with people from the industry. It's not meant to be breaking some cinematic barriers or intellectual barriers. It's just meant to be fun and games. Either you come and join the ride or you don't."

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan started streaming on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will feature several celebs including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

