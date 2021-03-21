Wyatt Russell, Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America says it would be an 'honour to be disliked in MCU

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered on Friday and left several fans in dismay with its cliffhanger ending. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked after it was revealed that a US government-sanctioned Captain America, John Walker, had replaced Steve Rogers.

'Not My Cap' trended on Twitter. However, actor Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker, revealed he has been prepared for the backlash. In an interview, the actor shared his thoughts on possibly disappointing some fans.

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," he told USA Today. "(Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," he hoped. He also added that “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

Filling Chris Evans' shoes for the series, Russell was nothing but praise for the actor and his portrayal as Steve Rogers. "He did have an unreal, unbelievable job. That was a really different version of Captain America, with far less problems. He was fighting Nazis and he had less internal issues to deal with because everyone thought he was perfect. That's just so hard to play, and he did such a great job of actually bringing some conflict with the character," he said. “He’s perfect. Who else can play Captain America like Chris Evans? Nobody. And what's good about this show is that it takes that in hand, where it's like, ‘Well, who else is going to (expletive) play Captain America? This guy?'" he added.

In the concluding moments of the series premiere episode, Russell's Walker stepped out in Cap's iconic superhero suit with the shield in his hand. Russell described his experience of the suit as 'hot,' 'very difficult' and 'painful'. He added that his shoulders 'kinda got screwed up and things started to hurt just because of the position that the suit would put you in all day.'

The first episode summed up the whereabouts of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming episode could likely feature Sam and Bucky's reunion.