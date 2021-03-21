Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Wyatt Russell, Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America says it would be an 'honour to be disliked in MCU
web series

Wyatt Russell, Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America says it would be an 'honour to be disliked in MCU

In the series premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to a new Captain America. While many fans have rejected the replacement, actor Wyatt Russell revealed he's ready for negative reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered on Friday and left several fans in dismay with its cliffhanger ending. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked after it was revealed that a US government-sanctioned Captain America, John Walker, had replaced Steve Rogers.

'Not My Cap' trended on Twitter. However, actor Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker, revealed he has been prepared for the backlash. In an interview, the actor shared his thoughts on possibly disappointing some fans.

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," he told USA Today. "(Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," he hoped. He also added that “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

Filling Chris Evans' shoes for the series, Russell was nothing but praise for the actor and his portrayal as Steve Rogers. "He did have an unreal, unbelievable job. That was a really different version of Captain America, with far less problems. He was fighting Nazis and he had less internal issues to deal with because everyone thought he was perfect. That's just so hard to play, and he did such a great job of actually bringing some conflict with the character," he said. “He’s perfect. Who else can play Captain America like Chris Evans? Nobody. And what's good about this show is that it takes that in hand, where it's like, ‘Well, who else is going to (expletive) play Captain America? This guy?'" he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amol Parashar: I still know that some people who deserve more but have less right now

Pooja Bhatt reacts to Bombay Begums controversy, says it's a glorious show

Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood is youth obsessed. We decide a shelf life for women

The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli

Also Read: Sharon Stone reveals she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene, slapped director after she realised

In the concluding moments of the series premiere episode, Russell's Walker stepped out in Cap's iconic superhero suit with the shield in his hand. Russell described his experience of the suit as 'hot,' 'very difficult' and 'painful'. He added that his shoulders 'kinda got screwed up and things started to hurt just because of the position that the suit would put you in all day.'

The first episode summed up the whereabouts of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming episode could likely feature Sam and Bucky's reunion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the falcon and the winter soldier captain america

Related Stories

web series

Marvel fans reject The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America, 'Not My Cap' memes flood Twitter

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
web series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 review: Marvel takes fans back to action-packed roots

UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP