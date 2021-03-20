IND USA
Sharon Stone reveals she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene, slapped director after she realised

  Sharon Stone revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting the infamous explicit scene in Basic Instinct.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Actor Sharon Stone has revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting an explicit scene in Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller film. The neo-noir movie was directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas.

Stone's memoir The Beauty of Living Twice is all set to release this month. Recently, Vanity Fair published an excerpt from the book, which reveals distressing incidents that took place on the sets of Basic Instinct.

According to Vanity Fair, she wrote about being asked to watch the finished movie and was accompanied not only by the director but also by lawyers and agents. She said that she was shocked when she saw the explicit scene, adding that she was "tricked into taking her underwear off" on set. She wrote that she was made to believe that her private parts would not be visible in the film.

"Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer. Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction," she wrote.

Stone played the role of a murderous novelist in her 1992 hit Basic Instinct and its sequel in 2006.

Taapsee Pannu receives love from boyfriend Mathias Boe as she practices for Shabaash Mitthu

The Hollywood actor’s memoir chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life after suffering a massive stroke that hit her health, career, family, fortune and global fame adversely. The book is slated to be published on March 30.

sharon stone

