Sharon Stone reveals she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene, slapped director after she realised
- Sharon Stone revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting the infamous explicit scene in Basic Instinct.
Actor Sharon Stone has revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting an explicit scene in Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller film. The neo-noir movie was directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas.
Stone's memoir The Beauty of Living Twice is all set to release this month. Recently, Vanity Fair published an excerpt from the book, which reveals distressing incidents that took place on the sets of Basic Instinct.
According to Vanity Fair, she wrote about being asked to watch the finished movie and was accompanied not only by the director but also by lawyers and agents. She said that she was shocked when she saw the explicit scene, adding that she was "tricked into taking her underwear off" on set. She wrote that she was made to believe that her private parts would not be visible in the film.
"Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer. Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction," she wrote.
Stone played the role of a murderous novelist in her 1992 hit Basic Instinct and its sequel in 2006.
ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu receives love from boyfriend Mathias Boe as she practices for Shabaash Mitthu, see pics and videos
The Hollywood actor’s memoir chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life after suffering a massive stroke that hit her health, career, family, fortune and global fame adversely. The book is slated to be published on March 30.
Sharon Stone says she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene
- Sharon Stone revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting the infamous explicit scene in Basic Instinct.
Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault
Angelina files docs as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify
Zack Snyder's Justice League review: An exhausting yet exhilarating epic
- Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: The Snyder Cut, as it is popularly known, is an over-indulgent, overlong, and often overwhelming endurance test. But that's exactly what the DC superhero film is supposed to be.
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's pandemic comedy film
- Vir Das will be seen in popular director Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film based on the coronavirus pandemic.
Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'
Priyanka shares her filmography with journo who questioned her qualification
Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover
When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame
- Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic
- Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'
- Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title
Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch
- A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.