IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu receives love from boyfriend Mathias Boe as she practices for Shabaash Mitthu, see pics and videos
Taapsee Pannu during her net practice for Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Pannu during her net practice for Shabaash Mithu
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu receives love from boyfriend Mathias Boe as she practices for Shabaash Mitthu, see pics and videos

  • As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is in full work mode as she practices cricket for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She has shared pictures and videos from her prep sessions and her boyfriend Mathias Boe is all heart for her hard work.

Sharing a picture from her practice session, Taapsee wrote, "People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget." Mathiasdropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Yes!!" Taapsee's sister Shagun also dropped a few heart emojis. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film.

Taapsee also posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories that show her gearing up, wearing her gloves and knee pad, and heading to her sessions in the nets. The text on it read, "Gear up, head up and hit!" She also shared a few more videos from her net practice and one of them had the caption, "For a change, I was not the one about to get injured today!"

She wrapped up her Instagram Stories posts with another video and wrote, "On that note, let us call it a day!" Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, the film is a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her since she has never played cricket but only watched the sport. "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali," she previously told ANI.

Also read: Neha celebrates success of Marjaneya, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising her

Last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad that delved into the sensitive issue of domestic violence, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, she is gearing up for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.

She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in news for IT raids conducted at their premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
taapsee pannu shabaash mithu mathias boe mithali raj + 2 more

Related Stories

Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
music

Neha celebrates success of Marjaneya, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop singing her praises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu during her net practice for Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Pannu during her net practice for Shabaash Mithu
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares pics and videos from cricket session for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao's house is all about his taste for simple things in life.
Rajkummar Rao's house is all about his taste for simple things in life.
bollywood

Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
bollywood

When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Taimur's name controversy back in 2016.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Taimur's name controversy back in 2016.
bollywood

When Taimur Ali Khan bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
  • When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
bollywood

Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
bollywood

Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
bollywood

Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
bollywood

Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP