Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu, who has as many as six films in various stages of production, is multitasking like a pro. Even as she commenced shooting for the last schedule of Looop Lapeta in Goa, she has already begun training for her next, Shabaash Mithu. She plays cricketer Mithali Raj in the film.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a bat, with an intense look on her face, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios.”


Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. She said that the role is a ‘huge challenge’ for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport as a ‘hyperventilating fan’.

“I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali,” she said in a statement.

Also read | Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Taapsee is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta, a remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. On Wednesday, she shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight and wrote, “Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta.”

Apart from Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee’s line-up also includes Deepak Sundarajan’s Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee Pannu in a glimpse from the video.
Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared a candid video shot in the Rann of Kutch on the last day of the shoot of her film Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan experienced feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he began shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday. See co-star Rakul Preet Singh's reaction.
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, turned model for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out a picture of him posing in a sherwani.
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
Aahana Kumra: If you’re hardworking, not stuck up about playing only lead roles, there’s enough work

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Actor Aahana S Kumra says she said yes to roles many rejected because she would rather keep her doors open, slowly climb up the ladder and be a working actor and not a waiting actor.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has two releases set for 2021.
Tahir Raj Bhasin: Very confident Kabir Khan has a winner on hand with ‘83

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about getting back to work on Loop Lapeta and the delay in the release of ‘83.
Actor Anil Kapoor stars next with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jug Jeeyo.
Anil Kapoor on response to AK vs AK and big films in hand: It’s a new phase in my career

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Actor Anil Kapoor talks about new and experienced filmmakers both giving him respect, and the response to his web film AK vs AK.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
Shakti Kapoor reacts to Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha wedding rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor, responded to reports that she and Rohan Shrestha are planning to get married soon. Shakti said that he knows Rohan as Shraddha's childhood friend and has no idea if they are 'serious about each other'.
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: KJo, Riteish, Neelam attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Baazigar.
When Shah Rukh Khan secretly pinched Kajol during a romantic scene in Baazigar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:50 PM IST
During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol talked about how she could not get a romantic scene in Baazigar right and how he had to surreptitiously pinch her to get the desired reaction.
Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo, “Because Sanskar...#berniesanders” (Photo: Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Bollywood goes all out with a Bernie Sanders meme fest

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:24 PM IST
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, clicked sitting on a chair with his mask and mittens triggered a meme fest among Bollywood celebs
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, keeps a low profile.
When Bobby Deol courted wife Tanya by cold calling her 'at an absurd hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, once recalled the story of how the actor made moves on her by calling her in the dead of night, only to be ignored.
Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.
Anita Hassanandani channels ‘Beyonce vibes’ in stunning maternity photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy took to Instagram to share pictures from her stunning maternity shoot. See them here.
Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol in Soldier.
Preity Zinta says she felt like Bobby Deol's ‘personal assistant' during Soldier

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Preity Zinta recalled special memories from the shoot of Soldier as she wished her co-star Bobby Deol on his birthday. She revealed that she doubled up as his 'personal assistant' in New Zealand.
Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up for Bollywood debut.
Khushi takes lessons in classical Indian dance with cousin Shanaya, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • A picture of Khushi Kapoor and her cousin, Shanaya, taking dance lessons, is being widely shared online.
