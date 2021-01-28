IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest
Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

Gauahar Khan responded to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of Tandav. Criminal cases have been lodged against the cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:22 AM IST

Gauahar Khan is astonished by the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant the makers and actors of controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav protection from arrest. Criminal cases have been lodged against them in multiple states for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied relief to the makers and actors of Tandav, citing that ‘right to freedom of speech is not absolute’. When Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s lawyer argued that he was just an actor under contract and that the views expressed by his character could not be attributed to him, Justice MR Shah said, “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments.”

Responding to this comment, a Twitter user sarcastically remarked, “Excellent. Next people playing murderers on screen might be tried for the same. After all, they read the script…” Gauahar retweeted the tweet along with three ‘face with monocle’ emojis.

Gauahar Khan let emojis do the talking for her.
Gauahar Khan let emojis do the talking for her.
Gauahar Khan was replying to a tweet on the Supreme Courts refusal to grant the makers and actors of Tandav protection from arrest.
Gauahar Khan was replying to a tweet on the Supreme Courts refusal to grant the makers and actors of Tandav protection from arrest.


Tandav has been accused of disrespecting Hindu deities, with several political leaders including Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya demanding legal action against the team.

Also read | Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

Earlier this month, Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology on behalf of the team. Calling any resemblance to real-life persons and incidents coincidental, he wrote in a statement, “The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Later, Ali issued another statement, in which he said that the makers decided to ‘implement changes’ to Tandav after concerns were raised. At least two scenes were removed from the show.

Tandav is a nine-episode series that takes viewers inside the corridors of power and politics. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Amyra Dastur, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav gauahar khan

Related Stories

Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
web series

Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
READ FULL STORY
Gauahar Khan met Kushal Tandon on a flight.
Gauahar Khan met Kushal Tandon on a flight.
tv

Gauahar Khan bumps into ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on a flight after wedding to Zaid Darbar, he reacts ‘Haaye kismat’

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 01:12 PM IST
Gauahar Khan bumped into ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on a flight after her recent wedding with Zaid Darbar. Kushal shared a video from the flight and called it ‘Ek Haseen Iteefakh (a beautiful coincidence)’.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
web series

Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • As the Supreme Court refused to grant protection to the makers of Tandav, here are all the controversies that have plagued the Amazon Prime Video political drama, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
web series

Gauahar Khan shares unseen wedding photos on one-month anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Gauahar Khan has penned a small note for Zaid Darbar along with a few candid pictures from their wedding on their one-month anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
web series

Shahbaz Khan: Roles I’m offered must suit my personality

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST
With a career spanning over 30 years in television and film industry, actor Shahbaz Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with cricket-based series ‘Game of Sexes’ which is currently being shot in Moradabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
web series

Rakul Preet Singh: Web has raised the standards for content, casting and presentation

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels this is a great time for the entertainment industry as everyone can take liberty with the stories they want to tell and how they want to present them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker in a still from Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.
Swara Bhasker in a still from Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.
web series

Swara: 'No society in Mumbai was ready to rent a house to two single girls'

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Swara Bhasker reveals how she faced a tough time looking for a house in Mumbai during her early days in the city while she was trying to get into the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having shot for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi and Lucknow, actor Pramod Pathak will next shoot in Kanpur. (Sourced photo)
Having shot for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi and Lucknow, actor Pramod Pathak will next shoot in Kanpur. (Sourced photo)
web series

Pramod Pathak: I’ll shoot in my Kanpur from next month

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
UPite Pramod Pathak’s role of JP Yadav in both seasons of ‘Mirzapur’ and Tripurari in ‘Raktanchal’ gave him what his 25-year-long career could not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in the direct to OTT release The Girl on the Train.
Actor Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in the direct to OTT release The Girl on the Train.
web series

Kirti Kulhari on web censorship: It comes in the way of complete freedom of expression, I’m not in favour of that

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Actor Kirti Kulhari who was seen in two successful web series in 2020 — Four More Shots Please season 2 and Criminal Justice Behind The Doors — admits that Indian artistes owe a lot to OTT through which their work is reaching the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Ramphal and Manav Kaul in a still from Nail Polish.
Arjun Ramphal and Manav Kaul in a still from Nail Polish.
web series

Makers delve into personality disorders on OTT while maintaining balance between science and fiction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Makers delve into personality disorders on OTT, keeping a fine balance between science and fiction, not reinforcing myths and aggravating stigma through their stories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kay Kay Menon in the first look poster for Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story.
Kay Kay Menon in the first look poster for Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story.
web series

Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Director Neeraj Pandey announced an entire universe of stories set within the world of Special OPS, starting with a spinoff featuring Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
web series

Netflix renews Bridgerton for 2nd season, makes announcement in style

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Netflix has renewed its hit regency era drama Bridgerton for a second season. The announcement was made with one of Lady Whistedown's 'society papers'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
web series

Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Losing Alice review: Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
web series

Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
web series

Sumeet Vyas: You do some projects for love and some for money

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The actor talks about why actors feel insecure and can’t turn down roles, and why he feels the need to slow down a bit and do roles that he loves this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
web series

Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amid the controversy on Tandav, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action on the makers of the Mirzapur web series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At least two scenes have been removed from the controversial web series, Tandav, and a conversation has been trimmed. Details inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP