IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
web series

Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

  • As the Supreme Court refused to grant protection to the makers of Tandav, here are all the controversies that have plagued the Amazon Prime Video political drama, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:44 PM IST

The pressure continues to mount for the makers of Tandav, who were not given relief over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant the makers' request for interim protection.

Multiple FIRs against the series’ director, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals’ head Aparna Purohit, have been filed in six states. The makers of the web series are facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code. The bench observed, “Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of a character that hurts the sentiments of a community.”

Tandav, a nine-episode political drama on Amazon Prime Video, is created by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, and others. It was released on January 15.

Here's a rundown of all that has transpired in the case:

The contentious scene

At the heart of the controversy is a scene in the first episode of the series. In it, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub plays Lord Shiva in a stage play, and says, "Azaadi, what the...?" In the same scene, the narrator on stage tells Lord Shiva that he needs to do something to improve his popularity on social media as Lord Ram's popularity is gaining. Shiva asks whether he should come up with a new display picture.

The complaints

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Kotak wrote to Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. “Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in Tandav web series. Comments have been passed about them,” Kotak said.

MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra had tweeted demanding the removal of the part allegedly mocking Lord Shiva and an apology from actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. "Tandava will be boycotted until necessary changes are made. #BanTandavNow," he had tweeted. "Just as there is a system of censors for reviewing films and serials, a similar arrangement should be made to review series on the OTT platform. Writing to @PrakashJavdekar ji," he also tweeted in Hindi.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti-Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus". He also requested people in the same tweet to write to Prakash Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

Former UP chief minister, Mayawati, wrote in a tweet that in the interest of 'peace and harmony' the objectionable scene should be removed from the series.

The fallout

Police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai.

The I&B ministry sought an explanation from Amazon Prime after the controversy broke out. “The ministry has called executives of the video streaming service and decided to seek an explanation from them over the matter,” an official said.

Officials from Amazon Prime Video told news agency PTI that the platform “won’t be responding” to media queries on the matter.

An FIR was registered against Aparna Purohit, creator Ali, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (Central) Somen Barma said.

In Madhya Pradesh, an FIR was filed against the makers by a little-known religious outfit.

The apology

"Our sincere apologies," Ali wrote in a social media post on Monday, on behalf of the cast and crew. "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people," the statement read.

It continued, "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

The action taken

Ali issued another statement following the apology, announcing that the cast and crew had decided to 'implement changes'.

“We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” read the statement.

Several contentious scenes were altered. The college play scene was removed. Viewers now see Zeeshan's entry on stage as Mahadev amid cheers from the audience and the scene then abruptly shifts to police entering the campus to arrest a student.

Also gone is a conversation depicting prime minister Devki Nandan Singh, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, insulting Dalit leader Kailash Kumar, enacted by Annup Sonii. There have been other changes in the series as well. A dialogue referencing caste between Soni’s character and Sandhya Mridul’s character Sandhya has been shortened.

The future

The controversy comes at a time when the censorship of streaming platforms is being debated. Outrage was previously expressed upon the release of streaming releases Sacred Games and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In November, the Union government brought streaming video services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, and news websites under the ambit of the Information & Broadcasting ministry for regulation, issuing a notification that will now allow the latter to draft rules that could have a far-reaching impact on popular channels of digital content.

Ali confirmed in an interview to Mid-Day that he has completed writing the second season of the show, despite no official confirmation by Amazon. "During the lockdown, I sat in my Dehradun home for five months and kept writing. We have already developed the script for the second season, and hopefully, it will go on floors soon,” he said.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav saif ali khan ali abbas zafar amazon prime supreme court

Related Stories

Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
web series

Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amid the controversy on Tandav, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action on the makers of the Mirzapur web series.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At least two scenes have been removed from the controversial web series, Tandav, and a conversation has been trimmed. Details inside.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
web series

Gauahar Khan shares unseen wedding photos on one-month anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Gauahar Khan has penned a small note for Zaid Darbar along with a few candid pictures from their wedding on their one-month anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
web series

Shahbaz Khan: Roles I’m offered must suit my personality

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST
With a career spanning over 30 years in television and film industry, actor Shahbaz Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with cricket-based series ‘Game of Sexes’ which is currently being shot in Moradabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
web series

Rakul Preet Singh: Web has raised the standards for content, casting and presentation

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels this is a great time for the entertainment industry as everyone can take liberty with the stories they want to tell and how they want to present them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker in a still from Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.
Swara Bhasker in a still from Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.
web series

Swara: 'No society in Mumbai was ready to rent a house to two single girls'

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Swara Bhasker reveals how she faced a tough time looking for a house in Mumbai during her early days in the city while she was trying to get into the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having shot for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi and Lucknow, actor Pramod Pathak will next shoot in Kanpur. (Sourced photo)
Having shot for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi and Lucknow, actor Pramod Pathak will next shoot in Kanpur. (Sourced photo)
web series

Pramod Pathak: I’ll shoot in my Kanpur from next month

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
UPite Pramod Pathak’s role of JP Yadav in both seasons of ‘Mirzapur’ and Tripurari in ‘Raktanchal’ gave him what his 25-year-long career could not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in the direct to OTT release The Girl on the Train.
Actor Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in the direct to OTT release The Girl on the Train.
web series

Kirti Kulhari on web censorship: It comes in the way of complete freedom of expression, I’m not in favour of that

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Actor Kirti Kulhari who was seen in two successful web series in 2020 — Four More Shots Please season 2 and Criminal Justice Behind The Doors — admits that Indian artistes owe a lot to OTT through which their work is reaching the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Ramphal and Manav Kaul in a still from Nail Polish.
Arjun Ramphal and Manav Kaul in a still from Nail Polish.
web series

Makers delve into personality disorders on OTT while maintaining balance between science and fiction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Makers delve into personality disorders on OTT, keeping a fine balance between science and fiction, not reinforcing myths and aggravating stigma through their stories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kay Kay Menon in the first look poster for Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story.
Kay Kay Menon in the first look poster for Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story.
web series

Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Director Neeraj Pandey announced an entire universe of stories set within the world of Special OPS, starting with a spinoff featuring Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
web series

Netflix renews Bridgerton for 2nd season, makes announcement in style

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Netflix has renewed its hit regency era drama Bridgerton for a second season. The announcement was made with one of Lady Whistedown's 'society papers'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
Losing Alice review: Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski engage in a game of cat-and-mouse in the new Apple series.
web series

Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Losing Alice review: Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
web series

Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
web series

Sumeet Vyas: You do some projects for love and some for money

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The actor talks about why actors feel insecure and can’t turn down roles, and why he feels the need to slow down a bit and do roles that he loves this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
web series

Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amid the controversy on Tandav, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action on the makers of the Mirzapur web series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At least two scenes have been removed from the controversial web series, Tandav, and a conversation has been trimmed. Details inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: UP Police reaches Mumbai to investigate case

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police have reached Mumbai to investigate the case and controversy surrounding Amazon Prime web series Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP