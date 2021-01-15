IND USA
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan: 'Loved your performance'

  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST

Sidharth Shukla may have made headlines for butting heads with fellow ‘senior’ Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss 14 but they seem to share a friendly equation outside the show. Sidharth shared a picture of himself watching the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and gave a shout-out to Gauahar, praising her performance in the show.

“Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho (You should watch it too). @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance,” he wrote.

Retweeting Sidharth’s tweet, Gauahar wrote, “Hehe so cute. Thank you, you star. @sidharth_shukla.” In Tandav, she plays Maithili, the conniving secretary of Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia).


Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a nine-episode series that takes viewers inside the corridors of power and politics. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Amyra Dastur, among others. It has opened to largely unfavourable reviews from critics.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav Shukla, claims he loves her back

“Even the final season of House of Cards, which is generally considered to be worst of the lot, is better than anything that Amazon Prime Video's Tandav has to offer. Like Machiavelli for middle-schoolers, the new political drama takes ideas that might’ve seemed complex on paper, but dilutes them so thoroughly that they border on waste material,” the Hindustan Times review read.

During the premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth and Gauahar got into an argument. She was made to read out her tweets during the run of Bigg Boss 13, in which she had criticised him as a ‘gali ka gunda (hoodlum)’. Once they entered the show as ‘seniors’, along with Hina Khan, they were often seen at loggerheads with each other.

