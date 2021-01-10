From Jhumpa Lahiri to Oprah Winfrey, here are 3 most anticipated books of 2021

As a New Year of exciting readings unfolds itself, we cannot wait to lay our hands on the enticing books that are on their way to be published soon including works of Jhumpa Lahiri, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Stone and others. Treating the booklovers to a curated list of our own, here are some of the most anticipated books of 2021 and if you are a bibliophile like us who ranks their years according to the number of great new books being published, this is a literary gold mine.

1. The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone

This Hollywood actor’s memoir chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life after suffering a massive stroke that hit her health, career, family, fortune and global fame adversely. Brutally honest, the book exposes Stone’s imperfections and how she grappled with them courageously. The book is slated to be published on March 30.

2. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri

Written after nearly a decade by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Whereabouts is slated to be published on April 27. Set in an unnamed dreamy Italian city, the novel narrates the haunting portrait of a woman in her mid-40s and how her solitude infuses with her conversations and her decisions as she moves through the lobely city.

3. What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Dr. Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Coming at just the right time as many of us tackle the Covid fog after coming out of 2020, this non-fiction by renowned child trauma expert and neuroscientist, Dr Bruce D Perry and Oprah Winfrey discusses the legacy and impact of trauma and its adversity apart from exploring its healing with a shift from asking, “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?” The book is slated to be published on April 27.

