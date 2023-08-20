Zieshan Quadri: Even OTT platforms want projects with star power and big names

Zeishan Quadri has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, yet he feels he has never got enough credit for it. Most of the times, he is asked about his experience of working with the lead actor in a project, however the actor-director says he has made peace with it and no longer feels bad.

Zieshan Quadri was recently seen in Bloody Daddy.

“Stars are the focal point because the perception is that unke naam par hi cheezein bikengi,” says the actor, who was seen as a sidekick to Shahid Kapoor’s character in the recent web film, Bloody Daddy.

Quadri, who has been a part of web shows Bicchoo Ka Khel (2020) and Your Honor 2 (2021), goes on to share his opinion on the dynamics that most streaming platforms follow while taking up a project.

“If a project goes to the platform for approval, they want to know who all will be a part of it. Unko bhi bade naam chahiye. So, things like star power and all were always there, and the scenario will continue to be the same. However, amid this process, some nice actors come and get the much-deserved appreciation, and that’s how the industry functions,” explains the Gangs of Wasseypur actor-writer.

The 40-year-old cites the examples of fellow actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Pankaj Tripathi, and adds, “These people have been working for decades, and it’s only since a few years that people have started recognising them. Sometimes, even the audience is at fault as they don’t recognise good actors, while other times, the industry fails to appreciate the work of artistes and give them due opportunities. So, it takes time for the actor to get his/her due.”

Ask Quadri who he blames in his case -- the audience or industry -- for his acting career not getting a bigger push, and he says it’s “people’s assumption” that has hurt his career the most. “In my case, most people just assume that I’m not interested in acting anymore. Hence, there have been times when they contacted me after the project is done, saying ‘Humein laga...’ and my questions is, ‘How did you simply assume it?’ That’s been my struggle. If they contact me, of course I’ll say yes, provided the project and my role is good. But mostly mere paas call show ho jaane ke baad aata hai,” he laments.

Another reason, feels Quadri, that could have deprived him of opportunities is his reluctance to convince and flatter people in the industry, and he has no qualms admitting it. “I’m more of a homely person and I’d rather have good food at home, and sleep by 10pm than attend parties. I feel dene ke liye upar waala hai. I’ve never convinced anyone in my career for work. Maine kabhi in wajah se logon se connection nahi baanaya. I know of people who go to parties, build contacts, meet people to get work, but I’ve never been to a single Bollywood party. I’ve been invited to several of those gatherings but you can ask around and you will not find a single person who has seen me in these parties. Mujhe pasand hi nahi hai. I can’t do that,” he ends.

