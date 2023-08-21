Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti deny Made in Heaven's France wedding episode was based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Many viewers have been speculating whether Episode 4 of Made in Heaven Season 2 is based on the hypothetical situation of former lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In an interview to Mid-Day, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have denied any truth to that speculation.

Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi in Made in Heaven Season 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That episode, directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, features Pulkit Samrat reprising his role of Bollywood superstar Sarfaraz Khan from Season 1, and Elnaaz Norouzi as his bride Leila. (Also Read: Simi Garewal says after watching Made in Heaven, other series ‘look so downmarket’; divides internet: 'Lame statement')

Zoya and Reema's clarification

“Pulkit is really fun. He's a really good actor and he's great fun to work with. I directed the episode in Season 1 with him, and I had a blast. People really liked him in the show. For a lot of shows, there are recurring characters. So when we were writing, we thought we should get him back and get him married. We weren't really thinking of Salman and Katrina (smiles). But you are, and I guess that's how art works,” Zoya said in the interview, only for Reema to add, “You can interpret it how you like (smiles).”

What's the episode about?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the episode shot in Nice, France, Bollywood couple Sarfaraz Khan and Leila have a destination wedding. Sarfaraz is an ace superstar who also appeared in Season 1 Episode 2 as a celebrity guest in a wedding, in which he ends up sleeping with the bride, much to the fury of the groom who threatens to bash him up.

Leila, like Elnaaz, is an Iranian actor who's made it big in Bollywood. She has never starred in a movie with Sarfaraz, but the two are supposed to announce a new one, directed by Anurag Kashyap, after their wedding. However, Sarfaraz tries to get Anurag to replace Leila with a new starlet so that he looks ‘younger.'

Salman and Katrina

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two actors started dating in 2003, but broke up around 2009. Salman is the son of screenwriter Salim Khan, and has been an A-list superstar since his debut in 1989. Katrina is a British actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 and went on to become one of the higest paid actors. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively in Manish Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3, slated to release this Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON