‘When you need your bestie’: Selena Gomez defines BFF goals as she shares sweet photos with Nicola Peltz Beckham

Selena Gomez has shared some sweet photos with her “bestie” Nicola Peltz Beckham. The 30-year-old star shared the posts on both Instagram and TikTok.

One of the photos shows Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham hugging as they sit on a couch, with radiant smiles on their faces (selenagomez/Instagram)

The TikTok video shows Selena and Nicola, 28, laughing and they look towards the camera. Selena holds a glass of what appears to be juice, and is seen leaning over and hugging Nicola.“When you need your bestie,” Selena wrote on the video.

Selena also posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing the two of them hanging out. The first photo shows the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer laughing as Nicola makes a kissing face at the camera, with her arm around her friend. Both are seen wearing swimwear, while also being wrapped in large towels. The second photo shows the two of them hugging as they sit on a couch, with radiant smiles on their faces. Another image shows them posing in swimwear next to a pool, on a couch. Selena did not caption the photo, but Nicola commented on the post, “I love you so much!!”

Nicola opened up in an earlier interview about how she met Selena."I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," Nicola told Cosmopolitan in an interview published March 14. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much.She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

“I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on. And if I’m just walking down the street and a girl is like, “Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,” it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it’s so much more special,” she added in the interview.

