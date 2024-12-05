Hyderabad, A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said on Thursday. Woman dies, son injured at 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad; 'heartbroken' say producers

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the actor, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, it said.

"The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage crowd. Nor there was any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," it added.

After Arjun came to the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him, the police statement said.

"His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already huge gathering at the theatre," it added.

A heavy crowd rushed ahead and the woman and her son, who were trying to enter inside the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the crowd, the statement said.

Police personnel who were on duty pulled them out and conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation on the woman and her son, it added.

They were immediately shifted to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, where the woman died and her son was advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment, the statement said.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi, who hailed Dilshuknagar. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej.

The woman's husband told a news channel that doctors have said the condition of his son would be known only after 48 hours.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind "Pushpa 2: The Rule", expressed anguish over the tragic incident.

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment.

"We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time," the studio posted.

The police have registered a case under sections 105 and 118 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.