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Yuzvendra Chahal was naughty but very sincere for cricket: Yuzi's mother shares anecdotes

In a candid conversation with Medha Shri Dahiya, Yuzvendra Chahal’s mother shares a more intimate side of the cricketer’s life beyond the field.

May 10, 2026 02:03 pm IST
By Medha Shri Dahiya
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Last month, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first bowler to take 300 T20 wickets in a single country.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal with his mother Sunita | Photo: Raajessh Kashyap

On Mother’s Day, today, the Punjab Kings leg-spinner credits his mother homemaker Sunita Chahal, for his success.

“When I was a child, my parents ensured that I was involved in sports. My mother (Sunita Chahal) would wake up before me to get things ready. She created a diet chart for me that we followed sincerely. Even now, when things get tough, my mom always motivates me and supports me every step of the way.”

However, his mother, who made sure we were all comfortable and taken care of well when I visited them at their house in Delhi-NCR, says, “It’s all Yuzi. He has always been very hardworking and sincere. Even when he was a child, he would be ready by 5am because the older boys would take him along to play go to play. If he got late, they wouldn’t take him. So, he would be ready and wait for them on his own."

“But he has always been loving and caring. He spends time with us and loves his sisters, too. He is very busy, but he still looks after everyone. We are all very proud of him,” she smiles.

 
Yuzvendra Chahal
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