Cause and Effect | Fast-sinking coastal cities in Asia: A ticking time bomb

Building on methods from an earlier study, which predicted 10-14 inches of rise on average for the East Coast, 14 to 18 inches for the Gulf Coast, and 4 to 8 inches for the West Coast, the researchers said the trends were in the higher ranges of these estimates for all regions.

A study by NASA in November last year showed average sea level rise along most coastlines of the contiguous US could rise as much as 12 inches above today’s waterline by 2050, with the Gulf of Coast and Southeast likely to see the most change. Almost 30% of the American population, that lives near coastal areas, is vulnerable to this sea level rise.

Except. The American coast may be on another catastrophic path.

While the researchers did feature Washington among the 48 cities studied, it had a relatively low rate of land subsidence, averaging zero millimetres annually.

So, sinking cities in Asia may not catch as many eyeballs as, say an American city would.

The North-South divide is such that of the so-called big news publications in the West, only the Washington Post managed to report on this study, whose primary focus was on cities in South and Southeast Asia.

But, unless, there appears an immediate danger to the Global North, there is little to no concern about the havoc that the human-induced climate crisis wreaks.

In a statement, lead author Cheryl Tay said, “Rapid sinking of the land is frequently caused by groundwater extraction. This is concerning in Asia where many coastal cities are now centres of growth, and there is high demand for groundwater extraction to meet the water needs of growing populations.”

“Many of these fast-subsiding coastal cities are rapidly expanding megacities, where anthropogenic factors, such as high demands for groundwater extraction and loading from densely constructed building structures, contribute to local land subsidence," the study said.

Scientists used satellite imagery taken between 2014 and 2020 to analyse sinking land across 48 of the most densely populated coastal cities, with populations of at least five million. They found that the median velocity of land subsidence in each of the cities ranges as much as 16.2 millimetres, or more than 0.6 inches annually.

This sinking of the ground – local land subsidence – "in cities built on flat, low-elevation river deltas” has increased the vulnerability of large populations to relative sea level rise, the scientists said.

The paper, Sea-level rise from land subsidence in major coastal cities , published in the journal Nature Sustainability in September last year, said that coastal cities in South and Southeast Asia are sinking, at a rate exceeding tens of millimetres per year in some cases, heightening risks already posed by rising sea levels.

These cities, home to a combined estimate of 55 million people, are among the fastest sinking coastal cities in the world, new research has shown, shining light on an often-overlooked consequence of rapid, uncontrolled urbanisation.

What is common between Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Chittagong in Bangladesh, Istanbul in Turkey, Tianjin in China and Surat in India?

PREMIUM For the study, scientists analysed 48 of the most densely populated cities, including Surat in Gujarat. (AFP)

Populous cities experiencing the highest rates of local land subsidence are concentrated in Asia.

The researchers said that the sinking of land is exacerbated due to rapid urbanisation, groundwater extraction and loading from unplanned construction. (Shutterstock)

The American coast is headed for a 12-inch sea level rise above today's waterline by 2050. (AP)

