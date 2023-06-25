Cruising expenditure turns into a near death expenditure for Our Planet II's crew, attacked by Tiger Sharks

In a recent shoot for an episode of ‘Our Planet II’ the director of the show was on his way to yet another voyage whilst he had an experience of a lifetime - ‘A Shark Attack!’

The Tiger Shark(Men's Journal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nowlan alongside his crew was filming in one of Hawaii's most remote islands. The entire motto behind the shoot was to capture Albatross chicks making their first flight over the ocean, which also leads to the tiger sharks being predators of them. He called the behaviour “extremely unusual.”

The crew took sail in an inflatable boat which made it all the more easy target to the ‘Tiger Shark’ and the entire journey all the more risky and adventurous. The entire catch of the story being the attack was very unusual of a circumstance.

Nowlan mentioned that they were trying to escape the whole chaos and tension of the situation the more they were to face the wrath of this ferocious creature. He said, “They were incredibly hungry, so there might not have been enough natural food and they were just trying anything they came across in the water.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire situation showcased that there was most certainly a trigger factor to the situation for the creature to behave a certain way. The only question is, what was it?

However in the entirety of the shoot the Nowlan and team were attacked by two sharks that day and being about 100 meters from land the crew made it with a close call to being in the safety zone.

The motors were knocked down as it had been attacked by a giant Trevally fish and the sharks had leapt at the boat and had bitten through holes of the boat.

The journey does depict a case movies such as ‘the Jaw’, ‘The Meg’ or even ‘The Great White’ to possibly exist in real life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON