IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Earth Day: A reminder there's no plan(et) B
Events are held globally on this day as a coordinated awareness campaign to save the planet.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
Events are held globally on this day as a coordinated awareness campaign to save the planet.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
environment

Earth Day: A reminder there's no plan(et) B

  • Earth Day is an annual event, held on April 22 to show support for environmental protection.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:56 AM IST

From a US-led virtual climate summit to a Google Doodle, here's how the world marked Earth Day on Thursday.

What is Earth Day?

An annual event, held on April 22 to show support for environmental protection. Events are held globally on this day as a coordinated awareness campaign to save the planet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP