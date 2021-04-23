Earth Day: A reminder there's no plan(et) B
- Earth Day is an annual event, held on April 22 to show support for environmental protection.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:56 AM IST
From a US-led virtual climate summit to a Google Doodle, here's how the world marked Earth Day on Thursday.
What is Earth Day?
An annual event, held on April 22 to show support for environmental protection. Events are held globally on this day as a coordinated awareness campaign to save the planet.