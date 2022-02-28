Eco solutions must not lead to unintended consequences

As the news of a collapsing planet worries so many people, it is only natural that some seek solutions. The challenge is to ensure these solutions don’t produce unintended consequences.

Previously, a prominent international environmental organisation with a base in India, campaigned for the use of Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs). It took local organisations to show that CFLs increased mercury contamination, because they broke as they were disposed in municipal systems, releasing the toxin inside. Reducing wood in crematoria should not yield these undesirable outcomes.

The use of wood must decrease -- each body requires about 400 kilos. Green energy crematoria are an option, but have not become popular. Cow dung cakes are another option. Wood usage will reduce, but the impact on air pollution is a million dollar question. There just isn’t enough science to take a call on either way. A whole campaign and policy has focused on pushing women to stop using gobar (manure) and wood as fuel, because of air pollution and the impact on their health.

LPG gas has been the focus of the policy, because it is much cleaner. If something is polluting for homes, is it okay to let it multiply across India? Studies also suggest that when fodder is contaminated, some heavy metals can be released upon burning.

The environment cannot be governed with optimistic guesswork. Pollution control boards must urgently carry out rigorous studies and come up with guidelines, so the public can exercise informed options.

Writer is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group

