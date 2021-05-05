Home / Environment / Germany aims for 65% carbon emissions reduction by 2030: Report
Germany aims for 65% carbon emissions reduction by 2030: Report

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050, and that this was unfairly burdening future generations.
Germany plans to raise its target for carbon emissions reduction by 2030 to 65% from 55%, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the new targets, reported by Der Spiegel earlier, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.

