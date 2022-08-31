'Let's stop sleepwalking': UN chief's warning on Pak floods, climate change

South Asia is one of the world’s top climate crisis hotspots, António Guterres, the chief of the United Nations, said on Tuesday as he expressed concern over the floods in Pakistan, which have killed over 1,000 people since June. Millions have been affected in the country, where, according to the UN chief, “every province” has been hit.

Sounding a warning, the UN chief - in a statement - said: “People living in these (climate crisis) hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.”

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us – everywhere – in growing danger,” Guterres added.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” the UN chief said in strongly worded remarks.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country is grappling with the worst-ever deluge in the history of Pakistan. "I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment... every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy," he said.

The country - Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency AFP - would need at least $ 1 billion to rebuild. About one-third of the country is estimated to be submerged due to the deluge, which has affected more than 33 million people.

(With inputs from AFP)

