Maha forest dept extends scheme linked to sustainable use of mangrove ecosystems

Maharashtra has extended its Mangrove Protection and Employment Generation Scheme for five years through a notification issued on May 19. First cleared by the state Cabinet in September 2017 at a cost of ₹15 crore, and launched the same year, the scheme aims to create employment opportunities linked to sustainable use of mangrove ecosystems, whether on government or on private land.

The scheme has been implemented in five of seven coastal districts--Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg--and is funded through the Mangrove Foundation. Originally launched for a three-year period, the scheme has now been extended to 2024-2025. Under the scheme, an estimated 3,000 beneficiaries across 103 villages or wards were enrolled in the first phase. Joint mangrove management committees have been formed to identify sustainable livelihoods through aquaculture, eco-tourism, etc for communities that live near or have been dependent on mangroves.

“Under the scheme, if a person or group wants to conduct some sustainable business that also aids in the conservation of mangroves and coastal areas, they are given subsidies by the state up to 90% of their capital cost. If a person who owns private land with mangroves wants to take up a similar business, the state may provide subsidies of up to 75%,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (mangrove cell).

“Our goal is that within 10 years, at least 50% of all eligible villages should have a joint mangrove monitoring committees to provide guidance in business planning, budget management, and implementation of sustainable businesses. The main objective is to link community livelihoods with mangrove conservation. The scheme will disincentive and therefore deter violations.”