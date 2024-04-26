'Need for national heat adaptation policies during elections': Former MoES secretary

The recent incident of Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainting at an election rally at Pusad in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, has yet again highlighted the severity of heat waves taking a physical toll on politicians and voters alike. The general elections present a dual challenge: ensuring the democratic process moves uninterrupted while also safeguarding public health against the backdrop of what could be one of the hottest years on record.

Last year on April 16, 14 people died, and another 600 suffered from heat stroke after being exposed to the sun for over six hours during a public event in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. These incidents underscore the broader implications of climate on public health and safety during significant public events, especially the elections.

As voters, political campaigners, security operatives and the Election Commission of India (ECI) staff all endure the brunt of India's escalating temperatures, the conversation inevitably turns to the integration of meteorological insights into national policies. To explore this pressing issue further, Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, the former secretary of the Union ministry of earth sciences, shared insights into how India could better align its election schedules as per climate advisories to safeguard the well-being of all participants. Rajeevan also highlights the potential adaptive strategies that could mitigate the impact of severe weather conditions.

Could you highlight whether the traditional timing of elections in India aligns with advisable climate conditions, especially given the recent trends in rising temperatures?

Indeed, conducting elections in April-May might not be the best choice considering the climatic conditions due to the rising temperatures. February-March and October-November would be more suitable for holding elections. However, given that the term of the present government concludes by June, the elections must be held by then. Therefore, despite the less-than-ideal climate conditions, there isn't much flexibility with the scheduling.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had initially indicated that the ongoing El Niño event (a climate phenomenon characterised by the periodic warming of sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting global weather patterns), was expected to last at least until April 2024. However, the latest estimates and weather models indicate that the El Niño event will further last till July 2024. It will contribute to a further spike in temperatures both on land and in the ocean, exacerbating extreme weather conditions including heat waves.

Should the ECI consider releasing weather advisories during election seasons?

Certainly, the ECI should think about releasing weather advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) well in advance during election seasons. Such advisories could significantly impact voter turnout and safety. While voter turnout depends on the weather conditions on the specific voting day, the IMD is capable of providing reliable forecasts up to four to five days in advance, which can help in better planning and preparation.

From a meteorological perspective, what are the primary challenges that extreme heat poses to the conduct of elections, particularly in terms of infrastructure and logistics?

Extreme heat presents significant challenges, especially in terms of the health and safety of both voters and political campaigners during elections. The ECI should ensure that proper strategies are in place to cope with these challenges. Along with providing drinking water, shelters, first aid, and paramedical staff at polling booths, a public awareness program informing people about do's and don'ts during heat waves is crucial. Strict guidelines for election campaigning, such as avoiding peak daytime heat, should also be enforced.

How can real-time climate data be better integrated into the planning and execution of elections to ensure both safety and high voter participation?

The ECI does refer to climate data before announcing election dates, generally choosing periods when the impact of adverse weather is likely to be minimal. However, this remains a significant challenge, as logistical and practical considerations must also be taken into account. Enhancing the integration of real-time climate data into the planning process could help in making more informed decisions that ensure higher safety and voter participation. However, the feasibility of rescheduling elections to accommodate these changes needs to be carefully considered in light of political, administrative, and logistical challenges.

What policy changes would you recommend to mitigate the impacts of heat waves during critical public events like elections?

Mitigating the impacts of heatwaves is a complex issue that requires long-term solutions, such as reducing fossil fuel consumption and shifting towards renewable energy sources. In the interim, developing robust adaptation policies at the state and national levels is vital. These policies should address immediate concerns and ensure that public events, including elections, can proceed safely even under extreme weather conditions. A heat adaptation policy can include strategies such as enhancing urban greenery, improving building insulation, and implementing emergency heat response plans to protect vulnerable populations.