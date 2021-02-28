Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours
- No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
Under the influence of a western disturbance, many parts of the western Himalayan region will receive light rain and snow in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s weather forecast on Sunday.
The WD, as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir, is likely to cause isolated rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lighting is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4, the weather department said.
Also Read: Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours and a fall in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days due to the effect of WDs is expected, it said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree C on Sunday, 3 degrees above normal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours
- No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests improving water quality could help conserve insectivorous birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disaster in the Himalayas: how a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dinosaur 'teenage terrors' crowded out the competition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water crisis looms as Nangal channel gears up for repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire, drought, beetles ravage German forests, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45 kg ivory seized in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, 2 poachers arrested
- The weight of the recovered ivories is 44.9kg. These will be sent to Dehradun for a chemical examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Changes in tiger habitat disrupting evolutionary processes, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gas traders pleaded for cash as Texas cold upended their market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones to monitor the health of Odisha elephants after 6 died of disease
- The forest department staff are trying to keep the rest of the elephants away from the ones which have been hit by the bacterial disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in 12 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox