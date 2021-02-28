IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
environment

Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours

  • No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:08 AM IST

Under the influence of a western disturbance, many parts of the western Himalayan region will receive light rain and snow in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s weather forecast on Sunday.

The WD, as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir, is likely to cause isolated rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lighting is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4, the weather department said.

Also Read: Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours and a fall in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days due to the effect of WDs is expected, it said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree C on Sunday, 3 degrees above normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
weather updates imd bulletin delhi weather new delhi weather
Close
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
environment

Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
environment

Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees

ANI, Toronto [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The maternal care of offspring is one of the behavioural drivers that has led some bee species to have an ever-expanding social life over the history of evolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
environment

Study suggests improving water quality could help conserve insectivorous birds

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
A new study is one of the first to find evidence for a causal link between the decline of insectivorous birds, the decline of emergent aquatic insects, and poor water quality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are still studying the details of exactly what happened, but said heavy snowfall followed by bright sunshine led to snow-melt in the area.(Reuters)
Scientists are still studying the details of exactly what happened, but said heavy snowfall followed by bright sunshine led to snow-melt in the area.(Reuters)
environment

Disaster in the Himalayas: how a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:06 PM IST
A landslide 20 kilometres west of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak, resulted in a flash flood on Feb. 7 that left more than 200 dead, and swept away two state hydro-electric projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tyrannosaurus rex(Unsplash)
Tyrannosaurus rex(Unsplash)
environment

Dinosaur 'teenage terrors' crowded out the competition

Reuters, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Carnivorous dinosaurs came from a group called theropods. The largest were the megatheropods, bipedal brutes with large skulls, strong jaws and menacing teeth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
delhi news

Water crisis looms as Nangal channel gears up for repairs

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Delhi receives at least 232 MGD (million gallons per day) water through the Nangal channel, which helps meet the city’s 25% water requirement, which is estimated to be 935 MGD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conservationists and officials conclude that the population of the wild boars has increased based on the increased sightings of the wild animal in central and north Kashmir since 2018.(Image via Twitter)
Conservationists and officials conclude that the population of the wild boars has increased based on the increased sightings of the wild animal in central and north Kashmir since 2018.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The increased presence of the animal has caused panic among people, particularly farmers. The animal is also not accepted culturally in the Muslim majority region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germans, who pride themselves on their environmental awareness and whose culture and history are steeped in woodland legend, are concerned about the state of forests, which cover 11.4 million hectares, a third of the country's area. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
Germans, who pride themselves on their environmental awareness and whose culture and history are steeped in woodland legend, are concerned about the state of forests, which cover 11.4 million hectares, a third of the country's area. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
environment

Fire, drought, beetles ravage German forests, study finds

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The condition of German forests has deteriorated to record levels due to fire, drought and a bark beetle infestation, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday, prompting calls from environmental groups for greener policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest officials are investigating to establish the source of these ivories.
Forest officials are investigating to establish the source of these ivories.
environment

45 kg ivory seized in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, 2 poachers arrested

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The weight of the recovered ivories is 44.9kg. These will be sent to Dehradun for a chemical examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from Stanford University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, various zoological parks and wildlife NGOs sequenced 65 genomes from four of the surviving tiger subspecies — the Amur; Bengal; Sumatran and Malayan tigers over three years to gain insights into genomic variation in tigers. (Representative Image)(HT photo)
A team of researchers from Stanford University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, various zoological parks and wildlife NGOs sequenced 65 genomes from four of the surviving tiger subspecies — the Amur; Bengal; Sumatran and Malayan tigers over three years to gain insights into genomic variation in tigers. (Representative Image)(HT photo)
environment

Changes in tiger habitat disrupting evolutionary processes, says study

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 AM IST
The study, published in the Journal of Molecular Biology and Evolution, suggested that the four tiger subspecies are genetically distinct, but also found inbreeding among Indian tigers because of isolation due to habitat loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
art culture

Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India

PTI, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A "one-stop guide" on how to move towards a more sustainable lifestyle in India, "Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life", published by Penguin, is written by environmentalist Sahar Mansoor and sustainability consultant Tim De Ridder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee pours petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
A petrol pump employee pours petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
environment

Gas traders pleaded for cash as Texas cold upended their market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The world of physical gas is dominated by industrial buyers and sellers, trading firms and the odd hedge fund. The action revolves around matching demand in one corner of the vast U.S. energy network with supply in another.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elephants in Karlapat wildlife sanctuary of Kalahandi district have succumbed to haemorrhagic septicaemia.(HT archive)
Elephants in Karlapat wildlife sanctuary of Kalahandi district have succumbed to haemorrhagic septicaemia.(HT archive)
environment

Drones to monitor the health of Odisha elephants after 6 died of disease

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • The forest department staff are trying to keep the rest of the elephants away from the ones which have been hit by the bacterial disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panagiotis Economou shovels snow from the entrance of his property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis(REUTERS)
Panagiotis Economou shovels snow from the entrance of his property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis(REUTERS)
environment

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in 12 years

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:09 PM IST
A cold front swept across the country from Saturday, driving temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Greece and causing rare snowfall in Athens after a period of unseasonably warm weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac