San Francisco is going nuts Over a giant sea lion named Chonkers

Soon after he was spotted, a San Francisco-based Redditor named Des Tan called him Chonker, a play on chonky, which is slang for humorously chubby, and it stuck. “Chonkus Maximus is the Latin name I believe,” wrote another Redditor.

The city noticed immediately. Chonkers is about three times the size of the California sea lions that typically inhabit the San Francisco Bay, and when he crashes his mighty frame down on the dock he’s chosen to sleep on, it sounds like an oak tree falling down.

His name is Chonkers. He is a 2,000-pound Steller sea lion who swam up to a dock on Pier 39 a month ago and has decided to stay.

San Francisco is not only on the rebound , she is in love.

Since then local posters can’t seem to get enough. “Chonkers the stellar sea lion is back at Pier 39 today!” reads one post. Another is entitled, “Pier 39’s Steller Sea Lion Belly Scratch Action!”

Chonkers is a Steller, a different species from his dockmates, according to Laura Gill, public programs manager with Marine Mammal Center. Her team has been tracking the giant since March 13. Stellers are lighter-colored yellowy giants that you are more likely to spot in Washington state or Alaska.

Like other visitors to the City by the Bay, he probably came for the seafood. “There’s just a lot of food right now,” Gill said.

Sea lions are thigmotactic, a scientific term for very social creatures who like to cuddle. And they like to horse around. So, despite his size, Chonkers seems to fit right in. He can often be seen sunning himself on the dock, with other sea lions dozing or barking away nearby.

Last week he delighted visitors by shooting his one-ton body out of the water and hopping up on one the floating docks west of the pier, sending two of the previously lounging 700-pound California sea lions skeetering into the bay’s frigid water.

The crowd of more than 100 tourists and locals watching from Pier 39 let out a cry mixed with both awe and appreciation.

Chonkers’s great leap briefly squashed the side of the structure down to the level of the water. “We didn’t build those floats for 2,000-pound animals,” said Sheila Chandor, harbormaster for the Pier 39 marina.

Steller sea lions will occasionally pop up at Pier 39 for a few days, but Chonkers has been here for weeks now, she said. “We’re a pit stop, that’s how we saw ourselves.”

Every now and then sea lions try to colonize the docks used by boaters. Harbor staff try to ease them along to the 42 floats built to accommodate the creatures and they use big wooden panels, called herding boards, to gently shoo them away from the boat docks. Chandor isn’t sure what she’d do if Chonkers tried to plop down somewhere else.

“I’m really happy to say that hasn’t been a problem we’ve had to face,” she said. “He doesn’t have anything to prove and that works in our favor.”