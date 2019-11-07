50 years of Amitabh Bachchan: Here are Bollywood’s Shahenshah’s top 10 stylish on-screen looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:12 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, the personification of elegance and style, the man who always seems to be in his element no matter what the occasion and the exemplary actor who can mould himself into any carving to do justice to his role, completes 50 years in the Indian Cinema this Thursday.

Bachchan debuted in the feature film Saat Hindustani which released on 7th November, 1969. Since then, the megastar has been working relentlessly in not just Hindi movies but also regional and international cinema. Bachchan has a global fan base and his well wishers shroud up outside his bungalow Jalsa every Sunday just to get a glimpse of the Shahenshah.

Besides his filmography which can arouse curiosity even in the most disinterested people, Bachchan has won our hearts over and over again with his style. From Indian formals to western attires, Bachchan oozes elegance in every outfit and looks beyond dashing. Be it the seventies or the noughties, Bachchan has always given us something new to drool over. Here are the ten most stylish on-screen looks Big B will be revered for always and forever.

Don(1978)

Back in the seventies, Bachchan had all the ladies crushing on him. He played a double role in the blockbuster movie Don. He was applauded for the way he portrayed both the characters. This look of his in the song Main Hoon Don is evergreen.

via GIPHY

Deewaar (1975)

Bachchan as Vijay, again, but this time as an anti-hero vigilante. Deewar is considered to be a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece. It is needless to say that the look of his where he is wearing a denim blue shirt and khakee coloured pants with a rope dangling over his shoulder is one of his most iconic film looks till date.

via GIPHY

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007)

The Jack Sparrow inspired look of Senior Bachchan where he wears a multi-coloured patchwork long coat with his hair beaded and head covered with a hat which is decorated with ribbons and feathers, is a thing to rave about. Besides the sultry look, the man plays the bugle and sings and dances on the streets. What else do we need?

via GIPHY

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Bachchan bowled everyone over when the first look of his character from the 2013 Hollywood blockbuster movie The Great Gatsby was revealed. A suited and bearded Bachchan was exuding class in every bit.

via GIPHY

Sholay (1975)

The sincere and soft-hearted Jai who knew how to play a mouth organ could melt anyone’s heart. Bachchan played the character effortlessly and the white jacket he wore in the song ‘Ye Dosti’ was a thing to rage about back then.

via GIPHY

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Sexy Sam was the name given to Senior Bachchan’s character. Though he played a supporting role in the movie, his sultry look outshone every other actor in the movie. The glasses he wore, the black suits with shirts in pink and red, and the fur detailing around the jacket collars, all added to the flamboyant nature of Sexy Sam.

via GIPHY

Anand (1971)

Everyone who watched the 1971 blockbuster movie Anand will always adore the cute and innocent Babu Moshai Bachchan Played. The simplicity and poise of the character was depicted through the white kurta and pyjama Senior Bachchan mostly wore in the movie.

via GIPHY

Sarkar (2005)

From being known as the angry young man to portraying a furious old man, Bachchan not only changed his body language but also changed his look. He wore a pair of black kurta and pyjama along with a red Tika on his forehead and his look is now synonymous with the movie’s title, Sarkar.

via GIPHY

Sharaabi (1984)

The story of the spoilt but kind son of a rich and apathetic father who heads down the path of alcoholism and depression is a heartbreaking one. And Senior Bachchan ensured that he does justice to the role, even in terms of the looks.

Hum (1991)

Wearing a red gumcha, black pants, white shirt and an oversized black jacket, Bachchan is seen seeking a kiss from his love interest in the song Jumma Chumma De De. This look of his is an unforgettable one.

via GIPHY

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter