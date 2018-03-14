A bit of sci-fi and lots of black and white: A glimpse at Delhi’s fashion week

The autumn/winter edition of fashion week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), gets underway today (March 14) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with designers showcasing their prêt (ready-to-wear) collections. And, this time around, the play of technology stands out. Not only in terms of presentation (LED walls, tech-forward runways), but even inspiration and aesthetics. Here’s the lowdown:

TECH-CONNECT, DOING IT DIFFERENT: While there is no Grand Finale this time (in keeping with international standards), designer Namrata Joshipura will be closing the big-ticket Day 4 (on Saturday). “The collection is essentially what I do — a combination of jumpsuits, evening dresses, gowns. I am pretty drawn by this technology thing — it’s not the theme of the show, but I have explored human connections in the digital scenario. The evolution of the world and how it’s driven by technology was a starting point for me,” she says.

Indie Eye will showcase with design duo Shivan & Narresh.

Today, designer Samant Chauhan starts fashion week, and he aims to explore the play of monochromes. Paying a tribute to black, white and grey, the mood is inspired by painter Jonathan I, who lost his ability to see colour. “The collection is a departure from the quintessential “us”. There is the force of randomness, with us trying to dismantle our style,” states Chauhan. For designer Gaurav Jai Gupta, who is showing on Friday, evolving digital dynamics are pivotal to his show. “The collection is called Upside Down. It symbolises the parallel dimension, artificial intelligence, future-tech —that’s the metaphorical idea. The collection is black and white, with a touch of blue. Garments wise, there are eight looks, with a splash of interesting digital prints — a departure from our usual aesthetics,” says Gupta.

Sketches of creations by Shyamal and Bhumika, Gautam Gupta and Abraham & Thakore.

Creations by showcasing designers Adarsh Gill, Madhu Jain and Namrata Joshipura. (Photo: Rohit Chawla for Madhu Jain)

TRAVELOGUES, AUTUMNAL PRINTS, MENSWEAR: From Delhi streets to Paris’s allure— designers continue to draw from cultures, travels. While Anupama Dayal will play on the colourful tradition of kite flying in Lucknow at her show today, Abraham and Thakore will showcase later in the day, with the Capital as their muse. While the season has autumn in focus, there is still a floral touch in the works. Rina Dhaka will present her collection tomorrow, with a splash of autumnal florals. Also, like the past few seasons, menswear continues to be focus, with a show tomorrow, dedicated to men’s fashion.