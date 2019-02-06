Aahana Kumra finds pantsuits very stylish, says girls should wear them more

Strong, fearless and packed with energy is how one could describe actor Aahana Kumra, who is not only known for her acting prowess but also her bold sartorial statements. A fan of sharply tailored pieces, she confesses that dressing smart is something that she has learned from her mum, who was a cop. “Girls don’t wear enough pantsuits (which also gives a uniform-like vibe to a get-up),” says Aahana who loves and swears by them. “Also, my mom was a cop, which makes me love women in uniform,” she adds.

The actor belongs to the city of nawabs, Lucknow, and finds pantsuits to be very stylish: from brocade pantsuits to printed and jacquard options, they look effortless, she feels. In a tête-à-tête, she reveals about her love for fashion, food and travel. Excerpts:

Your favourite fashion piece?

A pair of denims. I wear them almost every day.

On a casual day, what will you be seen wearing?

Shorts and a T-shirt. I’m also a pyjama-chhaap; love wearing them all day.

A fashion trend you are obsessed with?

Pantsuits (because it’s sharp, and it exudes a uniform-like get-up). Girls don’t wear enough pantsuits. My mom was a cop, which makes me love women in uniform.

How to rock pyjamas Follow your heart and experiment with pinstripes, florals and satin. Take the boring out of pyjamas with cool styling. Add accessories such as a cool bag, or a funky pair of sunglasses.

Who is your fashion icon?

Hollywood actor Emma Stone is my favourite. I like the way she styles herself, it’s cool and casual.

You are an avid traveller. Could you give us some travel tips, and also share your best experiences?

I love travelling alone. I have gone for many solo trips. A few things that I have learnt over time is to pack light. My first tip would be to just carry one jacket, one pair of jeans, two jumpsuits, a few tops, one keds and one heels. Secondly, use as much public transport as you can. Every city has travel cards such as Opal or Oyster, get those, and travel by buses and trams as often as you can. Thirdly, chalk out your plan before going. Be disciplined, get up early and plan what all you want to see in a day. Lastly, choose hostels so that you meet new people and learn from their experiences. I feel when you travel alone you get to know yourself better. We usually become hard and are unable to think out-of-the-box, however, travelling alone makes you introspect and think differently.

Do you like to cook? Which is your favourite dish?

I’m a foodie and I love to try out everything. I won’t eat a normal meal while I’m travelling. There have been times when I have eaten something and then realised, ‘Ki sh*t kya kha liya’. The most interesting has been a confectionary in Japan. They have ice creams there which have prawns tempura and chicken sausages. However, I don’t know how to cook. This year, I want to learn cooking and yoga.

Why yoga?

I feel that we’ve become inflexible with our thoughts and stubborn physically, so yoga helps bring flexibility.

When it comes to beauty treatments, do you go for home remedies or head to a salon?

I hate going to the parlour and wasting my time. One home remedy that I follow is applying oil on my scalp. I have recently also taken to Korean products. There are fantastic snail creams and many more such products that work wonders for every skin type. The best way to see what works for you is by trying out testers; try them for a week and then buy the product that suits you.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:08 IST