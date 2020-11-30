Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal wear co-ordinated outfits for pre-wedding Tilak ceremony. Unseen pics, videos here

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:58 IST

Singer and reality TV host Aditya Narayan seems to be over the moon as he is gearing up to get hitched to his ‘soulmate’ Shweta Agarwal on December 1. Photos of the couple from pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced online and the loved up couple looked stunning in co-ordinated outfits as they posed with groom Aditya’s parents, famous yesteryear Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya even posted a picture of the couple looking radiant with happiness. Shweta looked gorgeous in an orange coloured lehenga, she wore a gold choker, earrings and bangles for the ceremony and had minimal make-up on her face, while her hair was in an elegant updo and it was decorated with strings of gajra neatly placed around the bun. Aditya went for a teal kurta pajama however the orange and red motifs on it perfectly matched Shweta’s outfit without being to overly co-ordinated. The stunning couple posed with Udit Narayan who was dressed in a deep orange sherwani and Aditya’s mother Deepa, who went for a salmon coloured saree. The hashtag for the duo’s ceremonies was ‘ShwetaKiShaAdi’.

Aditya had announced his wedding a few weeks ago on his social media handle with a photo of him hugging Shweta, the post was captioned, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. P.S. Kaha tha na... Kabhi na kabhi to miloge kahin pe humko yakeen hai.” He wrote the last line in Hindi, referencing lyrics from a song Kabhi Na Kabhi To Miloge from Aditya’s 2010 debut movie Shaapit, on the sets of which he met Shweta for the first time, where the two of them were co-stars. Aditya is a well-known singer and television host and has worked on several reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, Entertainment Ki Raat and is currently hosting the latest season of Indian Idol.