Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red Chanel dress is super stylish and perfect for your next outing. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the airport wearing a red and white dress printed dress by Chanel. The Bollywood diva who carries off simple and effortless outfits as easily as high-on-glam wear, looked every bit her diva self and we totally dig the look.

Even though the look was easy to put together, Kareena looked uber-stylish wearing it. She tied her hair in a bun, something we have noticed on her in a few other airport looks of hers. The red and white Chanel dress was paired with a pair of white converse shoes. Kareena kept it minimal in the accessory department by just wearing bangles in one hand and a pair of black sunglasses along with carrying a black tote bag.

Kareena’s evolved fashion sense has one common factor - how she always prioritises comfort in her airport looks, yet owns the looks to exude glamour and impeccable fashion sense.

Take a look of some more airport looks of Kareena’s that we absolutely love on her:

Kareena was also clicked wearing a denim jacket on this dress. Take a look:

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:43 IST