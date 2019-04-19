Today in New Delhi, India
Kareena Kapoor shows exactly how to wear yellow head to toe. See latest pics

Kareena Kapoor has been seen recently sporting a variety of style trends be it the comfortable cargos, summer dresses, ivory suits, tonal separates, denim, graphic print t-shirts and gym wear.

Kareena Kapoor’s style is the perfect mix of casual chic and classic contemporary. (TheRealKareenaKapoor/Instagram )

Actor Kareena Kapoor ’s style has been a mix of casual, contemporary and classic patterns. Be it traditional wear or high street, the Veere di Wedding actor has it right each time. Recently, she was spotted in one-tone dressing, wearing yellow head to toe. The stylish diva paired an off-shoulder top with yellow pants giving us summer dressing inspiration. The look was completed with animal print stilettos and a sleek-hairdo. Her make-up was neutral and went well with the summer vibe she was sporting.

Kareena Kapoor has been seen recently in a variety a trends be it the comfortable cargos, summer dresses, ivory suits, tonal separates,polka prints, denim on denim, graphic print t-shirts and gym wear.

Kareena Kapoor’s recent top 5 looks:

