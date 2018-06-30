Alia Bhatt looks like a queen in glittering pink anarkali that’s perfect for weddings

It’s cool to see actor Alia Bhatt show off her fashion prowess as well as her acting chops. The Raazi star stunned at an award show in Mumbai on Friday wearing a royalty-inspired ensemble that was literally fit for a queen.

See what we mean?

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

Alia’s salmon pink Manish Malhotra anarkali featured beautiful antique embroidered detailing, and the added gold gotta work tied the look together. Pink is decidedly in this season, and the colour isn’t always easy to wear — but Alia made it look effortless.

Alia’s designer outfit is no ordinary anarkali, as it’s jam-packed with rich sartorial details that qualify it more as a piece of fine artwork than a mere suit.

A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:01am PDT

It’s one thing to wear a floor-touching anarkali with a deep round-neck all in pink. Alia kicked it up another notch and donned a glittery pink and gold one. It added a bit of opulence to the girly look. It’s perfect to wear at best friend’s wedding. And basically, festive Indian wear perfection.

As if Alia’s outfit wasn’t head-turning enough, her jewellery was just as gorgeous. Her Satyani Fine Jewels earrings add an extra bit of regalness. The metallic rose-toned make-up and a jolt of baby pink eyeshadow made Alia look even more hypnotic and regal. Extra-long lashes and radiant skin to boot.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

With her elegant and romantic wavy hair swept on one side, the look head-to-toe is nothing short of genius. Again, we can’t stress enough how much Alia looked like a straight-up royal and how she stole the show with her jaw-dropping ensemble.

