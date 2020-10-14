Ananya Panday’s breathtaking look in satin blue dress leaves Suhana Khan-Ishaan Khatter lovestruck

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:22 IST

Sending cool icy waves down our way, in a good way though, Ananya Panday looked ready to kill in her latest photoshoot and those are all the blues that we are accepting this mid-week. The diva’s breathtaking look was enough to give fans butterflies in their stomachs while also leaving BFF Suhana Khan and Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter lovestruck.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a slew of her pictures that feature her lounging on a sofa. Donning a ravishing satin blue spaghetti strap dress, Ananya struck killer poses for the camera.

The dress sported thigh-high slits and cinched-in torso with ruche details in the front and a tie detail at the waist. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star added to the oomph factor by leaving her luscious brown tresses open in a side-parted hairstyle.

Opting for minimal makeup to let the dress do the maximum talking, Ananya wore only a nude lip tint and heavy highlighter. She captioned the pictures with emojis of brown scorpion, blue ocean waves and eyes.

Quick to respond, Suhana commented, “Beautiful” and “Wow” on the pictures and punctuated it with hearts-in-eyes emojis. Ishaan, on the other hand, wrote, “Whoof” while Ananya’s Student Of The Year 2 director, Punit Malhotra commented, “Hottie.”

Suhana Khan’s comment on BFF Ananya Panday’s Instagram post ( Instagram/ananyapanday )

Ishaan Khatter’s comment on Ananya Panday’s Instagram post ( Instagram/ananyapanday )

Punit Malhotra’s comment on Ananya Panday’s Instagram post ( Instagram/ananyapanday )

Suhana Khan’s comment on Ananya Panday’s IG post ( Instagram/ananyapanday )

On another note, as lockdown lifts up from cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli will re-release on the big screen on October 16 and will be the first Bollywood film to release in Indian theatres in months. This comes a day after theatres across the country are set to reopen and also after the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer released on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2.

