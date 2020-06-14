Back to work? Style your hair in under 10 minutes for the perfect office look

Whether you are organizing conference calls from the comfort of your home or dominating meetings during office days, it is essential to look the part of someone who does it all and looks flawless while doing it. And while most of us enjoyed working in our pajamas as we spent our days working from home during the coronavirus lockdown, it is now time to go back to work. And with that, out of our pajamas and into some smart formals or even casuals. Most office spaces might not be high on the creative side, in dress code or work. That should not hinder you from adding a little flair to the dull coffee-fuelled days with fresh office-chic looks! Early mornings can be very hectic as you have to rush to get dressed and eat and get to work on time. And if you’re still working from home, why not take some time to practice these hairstyles for when you’re back to the grind? Here are a few hairstyles that can give your outfit an extra pizzazz while still keeping it professional, all in the span of 10 minutes. Read on:

Volume high ponytail (Everyday sleek look)

Volume high ponytail ( Streax Professional )

•Start working on dry hair, section the hair by removing a horseshoe shape from temple to temple on top of the head.

•Using a fine-toothed comb, tease the backside of that section to create volume. Smooth the section away from your face when you’re done.

•Brush hair back into a high ponytail and secure with elastic.

•Use a large curling iron (to curl just the ends of the ponytail).

Tips to maintain: Use hold spray to keep the curls for a longer time and make sleek on the front line on the side area using water wax.

Asymmetrical front braid (Sophisticated and classic look)

Asymmetrical front braid ( Streax Professional )

•Create a side part on dry hair using a wide-toothed comb.

•With your hands, pull the hair around to side opposite to your parting.

•Section hair into three parts and braid them, securing at the ends with a clear elastic.

•Pull out a few face-framing pieces of hair to soften the look.

Tips to maintain: Shine spray helps in making the braids look much classic and sophisticated. Pull out some thin strands on the front side to make the hair look more natural.

Wavy hair with a twist (Classic-pretty look)

Wavy hair with a twist ( Streax Professional )

•Use the curl tongs all over by taking very thick strands.

•Widely separation with fingers.

•Twist the front bouffant towards the center and leaving sides apart.

Tips to maintain: Apply serum on lengths and brush it evenly all over and twist the individual strands to give that wavy motion.

Before trying out these hairdos, here are some quick tips to make your hair look office-ready:

•After conditioning your hair properly, use hard gel on wet hair and scrunch upwards to create soft glossy curls that stay perfect all day.

•Use the water wax on the front line and comb to make your pony look smooth at the head and wrap the length and secure with pin.

•Flip your hair over the face and clip it for a few minutes. Finished results should leave you with naturally curled hair.

•Use the wax on the front line and comb it towards the centre and make the ponytail, scrunch the lengths to give that sophisticated corporate look.

•People with short hair or a pixie – apply wax on the tips and lift on the front line to give that sleek look for working women.

Busy days are no excuse to ignore skincare, hygiene, or your hair. At the work place, show of your good work and good looks.

