Bid adieu to blackheads with these easy-to-use kitchen ingredients.

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:14 IST

As the season of dry skin is upon us, dandruff among other problems are rampant. The worst of all these menaces can be blackheads. No matter how hard we try to keep them away, they promptly make their way back to our skin. While moisturising is key, here are a few other home remedies to get rid of blackheads, all of which are available right in your kitchen.

Cinnamon

This spice has many health as well as beauty benefits that one can’t even imagine. Its antibacterial properties help to get rid of blackheads in no time. To make a face pack, use honey with cinnamon in a 1:2 ratio. Mix it well. And leave it for 15 minutes after applying the paste on the affected areas. Apply moisturiser after washing off the paste and you are good to go.

Lemon juice

Need we say more? Thanks to its citric acid content, lemon juice is another effective tool in curtailing blackheads. Just squeeze some lemon juice in a bowl and dab onto the affected areas using a cotton ball. This will remove the dead skin cells and open up clogged pores as well.

Honey and milk

This duo works very well in the removal of blackheads. Take one teaspoon each of both milk and honey and mix it well. Apply the mixture on the blackhead-prone area. As the mixture is thin, placing cotton on it will help it dry better. Peel off the cotton with care and rinse with cold water.

Green tea

Not just good for reducing weight, green tea is also excellent for the skin. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and helps keep blackheads at bay. Soak green tea bags in warm water for an hour and apply the liquid to the affected area using a cotton ball. Wash it off after it dries. Do this daily for best results.

Sugar

It may be bad for your health but sugar granules can be good for your skin. Scrubbing your face with sugar will exfoliate your skin by removing the excess dead skin cells and sebum. It also increases blood circulation, thereby leaving your skin fresh and clear. Use one cup of white or brown sugar, add four tablespoons of jojoba oil and apply the mixture on the skin. Wash it off with warm water, and repeat two to three times a week for best results.

