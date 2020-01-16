e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bike shorts, micro-bags: Fashion trends we don’t want to see in 2020

Bike shorts, micro-bags: Fashion trends we don’t want to see in 2020

As we move on with the brand new year and decade, here are seven 2019 fashion trends we wish to leave in the last decade. Read on.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:39 IST
Asheeza Baig
Asheeza Baig
Hindustan Times, Delhi
As we move on with the brand new year, we hope to leave these trends in the last decade.
As we move on with the brand new year, we hope to leave these trends in the last decade.(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
         

As we move on with the brand new year and decade, new trends in fashion might come up or a few from the past might make a comeback, we can never be too sure. Last year saw the rise of ’90s fashion, and some of it played well with nostalgia to become trends but from mini-vests as shirts, boot-cut jeans under dresses, jeggings to jorts, we have also had a fair share of bad 90’s and 00’s fashion trends which we do not want making a comeback this new decade. This new year, what we can be sure of is which fashion trends we want to leave behind. Here are seven 2019 fashion trends we wish to leave in the last decade.

Bike Shorts

Hindustantimes

Popularized by the Kardashian family, in particular Kim Kardashian, and other celebrities, bike shorts made big waves the past year. They may be good as pajamas but bike shorts are very basic, uncomfortable, and unflattering for many women. Keep the bike shorts for biking, not the runway. In fact, even Deepika wore bike shorts for a concert recently.

Read also:Gucci’s Michele marks 5 years of challenging masculine codes

Micro Purses

While Lizzo is an absolute icon for all things confidence and empowering, but her carrying a teeny, tiny Valentino bag to the American Music Awards in November was not a good idea. An impractical item, micro-bags are utterly useless, especially when they come at the price of $516 (36,541 rupees) with barely enough space to fit a lip balm.

An impractical item, mico-bags are utterly useless.
An impractical item, mico-bags are utterly useless. ( Instagram/ leonardobezerran )

Tracksuits

Tracksuits are a perfect example of 90’s trend gone wrong. Although tracksuits may bring the nostalgia, it certainly does not bring the style. From Camilla Cabello’s Christmas-themed pajamas, Kris Jenner’s leopard print fuzzy tracksuit, to Sara Ali Khan’s black velour tracksuit, this year sleepwear is best left in the bedroom.

Although tracksuits may bring the nostalgia, it certainly does not bring the style
Although tracksuits may bring the nostalgia, it certainly does not bring the style ( Instagram/ juicycouture )

Crocs

The generally hated brand made it to high fashion last year. These may result in sweaty, stinky feet after a long day of walking. The airy clogs are best for the pool, or in the comfort of home, but never as a fashionable shoes, please.

Crocs clogs may be comfy, but do not work as regular shoewear.
Crocs clogs may be comfy, but do not work as regular shoewear. ( Instagram/ crocs )

Fanny Pack

Fanny packs or waist bags are an atrocious trend that blew up in the latter half of the decade with multiple brands redesigning this iconic 90s’ accessory. Made for tourists, and dads, this hands-free accessory may be useful to stash your essentials, but it adds a bulky look to an otherwise good outfit. Although, it works for a good bag at concerts.

Made for tourists, and dads, this hands-free accessory adds a bulky look to an otherwise good outfit.
Made for tourists, and dads, this hands-free accessory adds a bulky look to an otherwise good outfit. ( Instagram/ lifeofbulu )

Low-rise Jeans

Low-rise jeans are face of 2000s fashion, and Paris Hilton, Britney Spears were the icons of this trend. While we appreciate some sculpted mid-rifs, brining this trend back in 2019 was an ugly idea when paired with thongs. Let us be with our high-waisted jeans.

Brining this trend back in 2019 was an ugly idea.
Brining this trend back in 2019 was an ugly idea. ( Instagram/ trashfash )

One-Leg Catsuits

One-leg catsuits are completely inappropriate but also impractical.
One-leg catsuits are completely inappropriate but also impractical. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

While cold-shoulder tops and sweaters may add an edge to regular outfits, the one-legged catsuits are not a good idea. Again, giving credit to the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kylie for making this trend popular, they are completely inappropriate to wear in public and also impractical. You’re supposed to wear it over your shoe? What!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Diplomatic isolation is important’: CDS Bipin Rawat calls out countries sponsoring terrorism
‘Diplomatic isolation is important’: CDS Bipin Rawat calls out countries sponsoring terrorism
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
IUML, first to challenge CAA, asks SC to stay population register project
IUML, first to challenge CAA, asks SC to stay population register project
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Activa 6G promises to raise the bar in Indian scooter segment
Activa 6G promises to raise the bar in Indian scooter segment
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Books & Authors: On JBS Haldane, the British scientist who became Indian
Books & Authors: On JBS Haldane, the British scientist who became Indian
trending topics
Tilak Express DerailedICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends