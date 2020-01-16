Bike shorts, micro-bags: Fashion trends we don’t want to see in 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:39 IST

As we move on with the brand new year and decade, new trends in fashion might come up or a few from the past might make a comeback, we can never be too sure. Last year saw the rise of ’90s fashion, and some of it played well with nostalgia to become trends but from mini-vests as shirts, boot-cut jeans under dresses, jeggings to jorts, we have also had a fair share of bad 90’s and 00’s fashion trends which we do not want making a comeback this new decade. This new year, what we can be sure of is which fashion trends we want to leave behind. Here are seven 2019 fashion trends we wish to leave in the last decade.

Bike Shorts

Popularized by the Kardashian family, in particular Kim Kardashian, and other celebrities, bike shorts made big waves the past year. They may be good as pajamas but bike shorts are very basic, uncomfortable, and unflattering for many women. Keep the bike shorts for biking, not the runway. In fact, even Deepika wore bike shorts for a concert recently.

Micro Purses

While Lizzo is an absolute icon for all things confidence and empowering, but her carrying a teeny, tiny Valentino bag to the American Music Awards in November was not a good idea. An impractical item, micro-bags are utterly useless, especially when they come at the price of $516 (36,541 rupees) with barely enough space to fit a lip balm.

An impractical item, mico-bags are utterly useless. ( Instagram/ leonardobezerran )

Tracksuits

Tracksuits are a perfect example of 90’s trend gone wrong. Although tracksuits may bring the nostalgia, it certainly does not bring the style. From Camilla Cabello’s Christmas-themed pajamas, Kris Jenner’s leopard print fuzzy tracksuit, to Sara Ali Khan’s black velour tracksuit, this year sleepwear is best left in the bedroom.

Although tracksuits may bring the nostalgia, it certainly does not bring the style ( Instagram/ juicycouture )

Crocs

The generally hated brand made it to high fashion last year. These may result in sweaty, stinky feet after a long day of walking. The airy clogs are best for the pool, or in the comfort of home, but never as a fashionable shoes, please.

Crocs clogs may be comfy, but do not work as regular shoewear. ( Instagram/ crocs )

Fanny Pack

Fanny packs or waist bags are an atrocious trend that blew up in the latter half of the decade with multiple brands redesigning this iconic 90s’ accessory. Made for tourists, and dads, this hands-free accessory may be useful to stash your essentials, but it adds a bulky look to an otherwise good outfit. Although, it works for a good bag at concerts.

Made for tourists, and dads, this hands-free accessory adds a bulky look to an otherwise good outfit. ( Instagram/ lifeofbulu )

Low-rise Jeans

Low-rise jeans are face of 2000s fashion, and Paris Hilton, Britney Spears were the icons of this trend. While we appreciate some sculpted mid-rifs, brining this trend back in 2019 was an ugly idea when paired with thongs. Let us be with our high-waisted jeans.

Brining this trend back in 2019 was an ugly idea. ( Instagram/ trashfash )

One-Leg Catsuits

One-leg catsuits are completely inappropriate but also impractical. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

While cold-shoulder tops and sweaters may add an edge to regular outfits, the one-legged catsuits are not a good idea. Again, giving credit to the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kylie for making this trend popular, they are completely inappropriate to wear in public and also impractical. You’re supposed to wear it over your shoe? What!

