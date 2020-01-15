Comme des Garçons, Monique Lhuillier, VETEMENTS and more: How to pronounce these 7 brands correctly

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:54 IST

Pronouncing tricky fashion brand names can be the worst experience. Questioning yourself multiple times about the emphasis on each syllable? Mumbling what you vaguely assume sounds right? Pretending to not hear someone when they ask? Outright leaving because it’s embarrassing? We’ve all been there. But it is time to buckle down and say the likes of VETEMENTS, Bvlgari, Ermenegildo Zegna, Lanvin, Monique Lhuillier and Giambattista Valli right, after all you owe that much to them for all those fabulous designs. No longer will you be looking up correct pronunciations in the bathroom, or keeping quiet in fear of being wrong- we have a guide for you to pronounce these seven tricky brand names correctly.

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli is an Italian fashion designer. He is from Rome, Italy. His collections, both ready to wear and Haute couture are presented semi-annually during Paris Fashion Week.

The wrong pronunciation: Gee-ahm-bah-TIS-tah Vale-ee

The right pronunciation: Jahm-bah-TEES-tah VAH-lee

Zendaya in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 13 gown. ( Instagram/ giambattistavalliparis )

Bvlgari

Bvlgari is an Italian luxury brand known for its jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories and leather goods. Founded in 1884. While the majority of design, production and marketing is overseen and executed by Bulgari, the company does, at times, partner with other entities.

The wrong pronunciation: Bool-GAH-ree

The right pronunciation: BOOL-gah-ree

Serpenti Collection by Bvlgari. ( Instagram/ bulgariofficial )

VETEMENTS

VETEMENTS is a French clothing and footwear “design collective” and brand, founded by Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia and CEO Guram Gvasalia in 2014.

The wrong pronunciation: Vet-eh-mehnts

The right pronunciation: Vet-MAHN (with a soft “n”)

VETEMENTS Summer 2020 Monogram top with gloves. ( Instagram/ vetements_official )

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury goods and high fashion brand. Founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Veneto, its headquarters are in Lugano, Switzerland with offices in Milan and Vicenza, Italy.

The wrong pronunciation: Bo-tah-ga Vi-net-ta

The right pronunciation: Bow-TAY-gah VAH-netta

Bottega Vaneta’s Women’s Pre Spring Collection 2020. ( Instagram/ bottegavaneta )

Balmain

Balmain is a French luxury fashion house known for it’s women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, that was founded by Pierre Balmain in 1945.

The wrong pronunciation: Bahl-MANE

The right pronunciation: Bal-MAH

Balmain Fall Winter 2019 Collection featuring the Balmain Buzz Blazer. ( Instagram/ balmain )

BCBGMAXAZRIA

BCBGMAXAZRIA is a luxury fashion brand founded by Max Azria in 1989. Known for it’s women’s designer clothing, with an array of gowns, dresses.

The wrong pronunciation: Bick Big Max AHZ-ree-uh

The right pronunciation: Bee See Bee Gee Max AZ-ree-uh

BCBGMAXAZRIA collectiopn featuring the LaceTulle Gown. ( Instagram/ bcbgmaxazria )

Comme des Garçons

Comme des Garçons is a Japanese fashion label founded by and headed by Rei Kawakubo. It is known for its avant garde aesthetic and unconventional silhouettes. It is based in Tokyo and also in the Place Vendôme in Paris, the city in which they show their main collections during Paris Fashion Week and Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The wrong pronunciation: Come dess Gar-kons

The right pronunciation: Comb day Gar-sown (with a soft “n”)

Comme des Garçons FW19 collections by Rei Kawakubo. ( Instagram/ commedesgarcons )

