Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Emily Ratajkowski: Celebs show how to get that date night look right

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:26 IST

Going for a date is an exciting time for any girl, and provides an amazing escape from one’s mundane life. Finally, the chance to let down your hair and have a fun night even though getting ready for the actual date can be quite excruciating. Deciding what you want to wear may take hours on end, from the location to the activity, all factors count when preparing for a date and it ends up taking a toll on your well-being.

Getting ready for your date should not be so problematic, with a little inspiration from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and more, you can be all set for your date night! Whether it be a simple McDonald’s date night, clubbing, or a fancy dinner, we got you covered with these eight date night outfits from your favourite celebrities.

Kendall Jenner

For that fancy dinner, use some inspiration from Kendall Jenner’s closet with a ribbed body-con velvet gown, light curls, and a sparkling clutch.

For a fancy dinner date, opt for the likes of Kendal Jenner’s velvet dress. ( Instagram/ kendalljenner )

Dove Cameron

Choose a glittery mini dress for an uptown girl vibe for any time of the day, like Dove Cameron. Pair with white boots and a classy messy bun.

A sweet, flirty uptown girl outfit by Dove Cameron. ( Instagarm/ dovecameron )

Sierra Deaton

Play it like Luke Hemmings’ sweetheart Sierra Deaton, by keeping it flirty and casual with a corset bustier top, blue mom jeans, and white sneakers.

A casual look perfect for a night out in the city. ( Instagram/ sierradeaton )

Emily Ratajkowski

Take inspiration from the goddess Emily Ratajkowski, and keep it cozy and sexy with a nude backless ribbed sweater body-con dress.

Emily’s sexy and scintillating dress works for a great date night look. ( Instagram/ emrata )

Alia Bhatt

Sport a belted oversized blazer dress in beige with knee-high boots like Alia Bhatt, for a sophisticated and sleek date outfit.

The over-sized blazer is a casual spin on workwear. ( Instagram/ aliaabhatt )

Sara Ali Khan

Take to Sara’s closet for the perfect club date outfit with an animal print shimmer mini cowl-neck dress. Pair with a leather jacket,bold red lips, and gold hoops to accessorize.

A shimmery mini dress is perfect for a date in the club. ( Instagram/ saraalikhan95 )

Deepika Padukone

Will not have time to get ready for a date night? Have to wear the same outfit? No problem. Bollywood’s IT girl provides the perfect outfit for you, a belted checkered suit with a bow belt and nude heels.

An outfit perfect for the workplace as well as a date. ( Instagram/ deepikapadukone )

Malaika Arora

Malaika’s co-ord set is a great outfit for a date. ( Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial )

The ever classy Malaika Arora gives inspiration for a neon co-ord matching set and blazer. Although, the neon and blazers are optional, a matching set is a simple, easy and fun outfit for date night.

