Face gems, white liner and wine lips: Wedding beauty trends for 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:18 IST

A wedding day is one of the most important days of life, with planning food, decorations, guest lists, and a wedding outfit, all while managing an everyday life- one has their hands full. Make-up is crucial to the day, and showcases personal style to represent the best version of the to-be-weds. There are a lot of looks to choose from and so we have compiled a few make-up trends for 2020. This wedding season, make-up trends calls for enhancement of your true self, paying attention to natural beauty, minimal makeup to pronounce facial features along with natural hair, although metallic or white eyeliner, face gems and wine lips are here to add a little fun and personality. Barrettes and combs are a go-to.



Here are five wedding makeup trends for 2020.

Natural Beauty and Minimal Make-up

Concentration on natural beauty is already a trend, with daily skin routines and personalised skin products. This wedding season, brides will follow processes to enhance natural beauty rather than putting on a caked face. Minimal, barely there makeup- light foundation, glossy nude lips, and subtle blush to compliment the skin tone will set a natural glowy look. Some can opt for procedures such as micro-needling and a lash lift to achieve that enhanced beauty.

This wedding season, brides will follow processes to enhance natural beauty rather than putting on a caked face. ( Instagram/ princessringo )

Read also: Making fashion more than just eco-friendly

Natural Hair

Soft beach waves and curls never go out of season, and yet again they are here to stay. Although, half-up hairstyles or unfussy up-dos are very trendy for this season, they are simple, chic, and natural-looking.

Half-up hairstyles or unfussy up-dos are very trendy for this season, they are simple, chic, and natural-looking. ( Instagram/ juliafratichelli.bridalstylist )

Face Gems and White Eyeliner

For those who refuse to be simple and want a little pop in their look, do not fear for white or metallic eyeliner and face gems are here to help. Artistic strokes of silver, gold, rose, or white eyeliner can add dimension to a wedding look. Bridal Fashion Week also saw face gems and pearls on the runway, which caught the light and brought out significant details.

White or metallic eyeliner adds a beautiful pop of colour. ( Instagram/ lauredesagazan )

Wine Lips

Although minimal pink and nude lip colours are always in, wine lips are a new rave. While some may see it as an unusual choice for brides, purple lip hues are incredibly flattering for all complexions. Look to a berry-tinted hydrating balm for a subtle and shiny wash of colour, or full blown bold wine like Malaika Arora’s.

Although minimal pink and nude lip colours are always in, wine lips are a new rave. ( Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial )

Barrettes and Combs

Barrettes and combs are a simple and classy replacement for the over-used tiara. Embellishing them with jewels, pearls or even real flowers add a great spin to a regular headpiece. Opt for a head-band or a bow, if you please.

Barrettes and combs are a simple and classy replacement for the over-used tiara. ( Instagram/ carmen_yumis_makeup )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter