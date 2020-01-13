Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:35 IST

When talking about what to wear to the next big event, the one thing that we don’t usually ponder upon much is technology. But think again, fashion and technology have effectively co-existed for a long time.

Industrialisation brought major changes in the way manufacturers made goods and in multiple nations; homemade goods crafted by hand were replaced by factories and assembly lines. Even materials like polyester, nylon, vinyl, and Velcro are all innovations that happened due to the advent of technology. The design and fashion industry have greatly evolved with the evolution of the marketing and retail industry over the digital sphere.

However, there have been several issues plaguing the fashion industry in the materials it uses and the amount of waste that is produced. From sustainability being questioned over the use of leather and other animal products to the amount of emission produced as a by-product or the fact that a lot of fashion is not biodegradable, style too has faced a lot of flak.

Digitalisation and technology have developed and transformed the fashion industry, with many companies trying to make a difference with their innovative approaches.

Here are five ways technology is changing fashion:

Refibra

A brand of fibre derived from the pulp of sustainably harvested trees that are natural, soft and biodegradable, Refibra, created by Tencel, involves reusing a substantial proportion of cotton scraps and wood pulp.

Mylo leather

An answer to leather, Bolt Threads Technology created Mylo, which is made from Mycelium, a branching underground structure of mushrooms. Mycelium grows as tiny threads that form networks under the forest floor. Engineers assembled it into a durable material that has the potential to biodegrade and replace leather. According to Bolt Threads Technology, Myclo can minimise the environmental impact.

Microsilk

Another creation by Bolt Threads Technology, Microsilk replicates the silk fibres of spiders, characterised by high tensile strength, elasticity, durability and softness. Microsilk has less environmental impact than traditional textile manufacturing and is biodegradable.

Dry Indigo fabric

Created by Spanish manufacturer Tejidos Royo, Dry Indigo fabric uses a unique process which dyes indigo in an extremely reduced space which in turn minimises its environmental impact.

Footfalls & Heartbeats

Founded by New Zealand chemist Simon McMaster, Footfalls & Heartbeats have developed a manufacturing process that allows control and manipulation of both yarn-to-yarn interaction and the movement of micro-mechanical structures creating sensors. The technology means that clothes themselves can become sufficiently sensitive to detect bio-electrical signals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter