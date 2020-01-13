e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion

Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion

Tech in fashion: Digitalisation and technology have developed and transformed the fashion industry, with many companies trying to make a difference with their innovative approaches.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion.
Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion.(Unsplash)
         

When talking about what to wear to the next big event, the one thing that we don’t usually ponder upon much is technology. But think again, fashion and technology have effectively co-existed for a long time.

Industrialisation brought major changes in the way manufacturers made goods and in multiple nations; homemade goods crafted by hand were replaced by factories and assembly lines. Even materials like polyester, nylon, vinyl, and Velcro are all innovations that happened due to the advent of technology. The design and fashion industry have greatly evolved with the evolution of the marketing and retail industry over the digital sphere.

However, there have been several issues plaguing the fashion industry in the materials it uses and the amount of waste that is produced. From sustainability being questioned over the use of leather and other animal products to the amount of emission produced as a by-product or the fact that a lot of fashion is not biodegradable, style too has faced a lot of flak.

Digitalisation and technology have developed and transformed the fashion industry, with many companies trying to make a difference with their innovative approaches.

Here are five ways technology is changing fashion:

Refibra

A brand of fibre derived from the pulp of sustainably harvested trees that are natural, soft and biodegradable, Refibra, created by Tencel, involves reusing a substantial proportion of cotton scraps and wood pulp.

Mylo leather

An answer to leather, Bolt Threads Technology created Mylo, which is made from Mycelium, a branching underground structure of mushrooms. Mycelium grows as tiny threads that form networks under the forest floor. Engineers assembled it into a durable material that has the potential to biodegrade and replace leather. According to Bolt Threads Technology, Myclo can minimise the environmental impact.

Microsilk

Another creation by Bolt Threads Technology, Microsilk replicates the silk fibres of spiders, characterised by high tensile strength, elasticity, durability and softness. Microsilk has less environmental impact than traditional textile manufacturing and is biodegradable.

Dry Indigo fabric

Created by Spanish manufacturer Tejidos Royo, Dry Indigo fabric uses a unique process which dyes indigo in an extremely reduced space which in turn minimises its environmental impact.

Footfalls & Heartbeats

Founded by New Zealand chemist Simon McMaster, Footfalls & Heartbeats have developed a manufacturing process that allows control and manipulation of both yarn-to-yarn interaction and the movement of micro-mechanical structures creating sensors. The technology means that clothes themselves can become sufficiently sensitive to detect bio-electrical signals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No question of NRC, says Nitish Kumar; yet to firm up stand on new NPR
No question of NRC, says Nitish Kumar; yet to firm up stand on new NPR
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends