Twelve best-dressed celebs at the 25th Critics Choice Awards

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:13 IST

A night where everyone wants to be in the limelight, here are twelve of those who succeeded in staying in the spotlight for their attires in the gala evening of 25th Critics’ Choice Awards.

E! News reports these are some of the most trending looks to start with for this year.

Zendaya

The ‘Euphoria’ fame appeared not disappointing the paparazzi as usually. She stunned the audience with her two-piece hot pink ensemble.

Florence Pugh

24-year-old Florence proved yet again that she knows her body type really well. She dazzled in a custom Prada white and silver sequined dress along with sporting a pair of earrings that pulled a lot of eyeballs.

Billy Porter

The ‘Pose’ star has yet again come up with his unique look for this evening as well. The 50-year-old was dressed in a mint green strapless dress and coupled it with a butterfly body art, silver choker and silver bracelet.

MJ Rodriguez

‘Rose’ star MJ Rodriguez dotted a Moschino body-hugging dress, paired with sparkly earrings and curly hair. The nude look brought the attire to the forefront, thus balancing her look extensively.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling showed up in yet another dashing suit. This time, it was an all burgundy pair with a matching sunglass, printed burgundy tie and a white checked shirt.

Lucy Hale

The actor who gained immense popularity due to her role in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ stepped in the venue in a customised deep V-neck Miu Miu dresses with a black waist bow, from which pearl and crystal embellishments were hanging to balance the plain with a bit of bling.

Joey King

The actor shone bright at the ceremony in a fit and flare metallic silver gown and carried a silver purse. She opted for dark eyes and nude lips.

Anne Hathaway

The actor slew the red carpet with her gorgeous look all over again. ‘The Princess Diaries’ actor awed everyone as she looked like a diva in a custom Versace gold dress at the 25th edition of the award ceremony.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Cynthia Erivo

The actor made the red carpet hers with a high-fashion ensemble that can be said to deserve an award of its own.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan showed out on the night of 2020’s Critics’ Choice Awards leaving everyone speechless as the actor looked classy and ravishing in a Galia Lahav off-white gown with a deep v-neck.

Jon Huertas

The star reached the venue in a black turtleneck and metallic black/gold suit. His look definitely proved that he is ready to take his chance even in a red carpet event.

Christopher Abbott

The Catch-22 actor attended the award show in a jaw-dropping forest green velvet suit.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

