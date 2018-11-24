Cruelty-free fashion and the rise and rise of the vegan footwear. Our picks

Whenever we progress into the new season, the closet changes as per our style and comfort preferences. As AW’18 trends are making round on and off the runway, the season gives due importance to new footwear trends. Animal welfare is becoming a significant cause for both buyers and the makers. British designer Stella McCartney who is known for her continuous support towards animal safety, flagged the trend when she became the first vegetarian luxury label in 2001. Her fashion line avoids leather, fur and feathers without compromising with design and quality. Since then, there has been a conscious dialogue around cruelty-free fashion and looks like now, we are not only talking about it but, taking it seriously as well.

We all love shoes but how about owning a couple of pairs that contribute towards the eco-conscious efforts worldwide? Shoppers are more and more interested in wearing cruelty-free products and we are welcoming this change in the apparel, footwear and the beauty industry. The global fashion industry is looking for new means to promote sustainability and environmental-friendly products which will hopefully lead to a new vision that will pave the way for the industry to survive and flourish for a longer duration.

International biggies like Hugo Boss, Kat Von D and Birkenstock are earlier this year were seen using synthetic and natural products for both men and women. The retail industry seems conscious with such choices and the finishing and quality hasn’t been compromised. It’s high time we start considering pleather over leather.

On that note, here is a look at top nature-friendly vegan footwear brands that you can buy this season and stand out especially as an eco-conscious person with a good sense of style.

1. Native shoes

The brand’s vision in footwear and philosophy is to ‘Keep it Lite’ as they call it “a sentiment passed along from soul to sole, the idea that each wander can be made a wonder.” Native shoes believe in originality, innovation and liteness to integrate a new level of healthy living that doesn’t tamper with the lives of other living beings.

2. Kanabis Fashion

The brand name is not just wordplay. Kanabis derived its brand name from cannabis as hemp has been a legit source for making canvas shoes. Each shoe is customized and designed with an interesting back story to it. Their design aesthetic looks at assorted colours in a variety of materials that are eco-friendly.

3. Vegshoes.in

Founded in 2016, the brand’s idea was to create a space for ‘better than leather’ footwear and accessories, with Ahimsa (non-violence) as their DNA. They contribute towards reducing the polluting process of leather tanning and save live of countless animals. They make footwear using good-quality vegan Leather, a polymer that not only resembles leather but, it’s as long-lasting and durable as a original leather product. The replacement is up to three times stronger than real leather and supports breathability and recycling as a practice along with ensuring comfort and perfect fitting.

4. Beyond Skin

With taglines like ‘genuinely not leather’, Beyond Skin flaunts a gorgeous footwear collection that is handmade in Spain. With their mission to bring style and quality to those who care, the brand looks at making beautiful non-leather, cruelty-free products. Their satins are made from polyesters rather than viscose as viscose has a far greater impact on the environment due to huge amounts of acid chemicals involved in the making.

5. Sydney Brown

This handmade, animal-friendly brand lives up to its pricing. With a focus on cruelty-free materials and customized feature, Sydney Brown started with an agenda that luxury products can be produced in was born out of a conviction that luxury can be produced in an environmentally-friendly way. could be produced in an environmentally-friendly way. With a holistic approach to design, Sydney Brown’s core lies in respect for life.

6. Avesu

This Berlin based ethical and sustainable footwear brand has an array of more than 30 brands on their website with vegan boots, loafers canvas tennis shoes, strappy heels, construction boots among other patterns. The brands looks at materials that are actually better than leather, like cotton, hemp, microfibre, natural rubber and upcycled materials among others.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 09:46 IST