Denim, suits and sustainability: Here is what 2020 holds for men’s fashion

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:27 IST

Designers Arjun Khanna, Falguni Shane Peacock and Payal Singhal spill the beans on what men can look forward to wearing in this New Year.

Designer: Arjun Khanna

1. Denim

The biggest style statement for 2020 will continue to be denim. Denim across various forms and silhouettes is overripe for designers to experiment with. The messaging of recycled denim adds to making the trend a huge success. Denim jackets with patch work, embellishments, denim ties, denim on denim is going to be one of the biggest menswear trends in 2020.

2. Sustainability

Since sustainability is the need of the hour, traditional textiles will also make a big comeback. The use of traditional textiles for formal wear like blazers and suits in old school tailoring methods will be a huge trend for 2020.

3. The 70s Trouser

Bell and flared pants of the 70’s are one trouser trend which made a comeback in 2019 and will continue to be largely popular in 2020. This 70’s silhouette makes it way into the spotlight after a decade of the skinny variety ruling the trouser department for men. Be careful whilst wearing this silhouette! Must wear a slim fitting shirt or tee not baggy or loose.

4. Colours

Blue, Charcoal Grey, Turquoise, Earthy Greens are becoming trendier than ever across textiles.

Designer: Falguni & Shane Peacock

1. Suits

I think we are going to see people dressing up in suits at many occasions as opposed to a selective, special few. I think the trend has already picked up, and it need not be a classic black one anymore. We will see suits in every colour and texture taking over the trend lists.

2. Structure

Slim cut suits that are more structured and fitted will be the choice when it comes to suits. A sleek silhouette adds the classic charm to any suit and gives it a more sophisticated and well-groomed look.

3. Bandhis

Bandhis are going to make quite a comeback. An amalgamation of new and old will result in this style being sported in various shades, textures, and prints. The ubiquitous Bandhis which are a staple at any traditional occasion will soon be seen making waves at other platforms and places too.

Designer: Payal Singhal

1. Experiment with traditional

Indian menswear has gone more experimental-men are no longer resorting to just a simple kurta and churidar, rather they are open to newer silhouettes.

2. Print-on-print

Print-on-print and head-to-toe print is big for the coming season - it’s a look we dressed Farhan Akhtar in for our #PS20 runway show, and one that was also seen on Karan Johar.

3. Sheer kurtas

The kurta has got more modern with sheer kurtas coming out as big winners this season. Wear it with a shalwar, Pathani or velvet dhoti rather than a churidar.

4. Accessorise

Accessories will be in focus and not an afterthought. Play with printed ties, safas and bandhis if you’re wary of wearing prints from head-to-toe. Replace the bow tie with a mooch tie for a quirky update, also a great option for groomsmen to coordinate for one of the wedding events.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter